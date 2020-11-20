PHP PDO Modify Search to include two conditions

PHP
#1

In my script for a web app, I have a search box that shows a list of records when a person’s last name is typed out.

How can I modify what the user types in to include in the search result code – something like “Brown, James” instead of just “Brown” for example? At the moment, it only works on the person’s last name. When I type in a comma after the last name, it says “No records found.”

I know I can add an AND clause in the SQL query, and it will work when I test it in phpMyAdmin, but not in my code.

<?php

require('../dbconnect.php');

// Attempt search query execution
try{
    if(isset($_REQUEST["term"])) {
        // create prepared statement
        $sql = "SELECT id, last_name, first_name, middle_name, suffix, precinct, 
residential_address FROM members WHERE last_name LIKE :term";
        $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
        $term = $_REQUEST["term"] . '%';
        // bind parameters to statement
        $stmt->bindParam(":term", $term);
        // execute the prepared statement
        $stmt->execute();
        $result = $stmt->fetchAll();
		if($result) {
			foreach ($result as $row) {
			   echo "<p>{$row['id']} - {$row['last_name']}, {$row['first_name']} 
{$row['middle_name']} {$row['suffix']} ({$row['precinct']}) | 
{$row['residential_address']}</p>";
			}
		} else {
            echo "<p>No records found</p>";
        }
    }
} catch(PDOException $e){
    die("ERROR: Could not able to execute $sql. " . $e->getMessage());
}

// Close statement
unset($stmt);

// Close connection
unset($pdo);

?>
#2

Will the search terms always be in that format?
May they query:-
“James Brown”
“James, Brown”
“Brown”
“james”

Before you think about the PHP logic, first work out how the query would look in straight SQL.
Then start thinking about the PHP logic.

#3

This query (for example):

SELECT id, last_name, first_name, middle_name, suffix, precinct, 
residential_address 
FROM members WHERE last_name LIKE "brown" AND first_name LIKE "angela"

makes this result in phpMyAdmin:

image

This line of the code makes the output for my application:

if($result) {
			foreach ($result as $row) {
			   echo "<p>{$row['id']} - {$row['last_name']}, {$row['first_name']} 
{$row['middle_name']} {$row['suffix']} ({$row['precinct']}) | 
{$row['residential_address']}</p>";
			}
		} else {
            echo "<p>No records found</p>";
        }

My code will always make the last_name, first_name output, yes.

#4

If the format is always consistent, that makes thinks a lot simpler.
You can explode() the search term to an array of the two values, then pass that directly into the execute() as un-named parameters, to target two ? placeholders in the query.

So this comes from code, not people typing?

#5

I guess? So at the moment, people type in the last name, like “Brown” for example. Then my code takes it and shows something like “Brown, James (01-04) | 123 Sample Street, Somewhere, US 12345”

What I want to do is modify the search so that when someone types in “Brown, James” it modifies the search results to narrow down what that person is looking for. So if there’s 30 records with the last name “Brown”, only 5 of them may have James Brown in it, so only 5 records should show in the results.

Does that make more sense?

#6

So it is people typing “Brown, James”.
That does make it simple, like I explained. Though I’m not sure I trust humans to be so consistent with formatting search queries. That’s why I ask if it is coming from code or people typing.

But assuming well formed consistent queries:-

$params = explode(', ', $_REQUEST["term"]);

$sql = "SELECT id, last_name, first_name, middle_name, suffix, precinct, 
residential_address 
FROM members WHERE last_name LIKE ? AND first_name LIKE ?" ;

$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute($params);

Something along those lines should work.
Though it is fragile, relying on the user query being typed in the exact, correct format.

#7

I modified that into my query and I’m getting this:

ERROR: Could not able to execute SELECT id, last_name, first_name, middle_name, suffix, precinct, residential_address FROM members WHERE last_name LIKE ? AND first_name LIKE ?. SQLSTATE[HY093]: Invalid parameter number: number of bound variables does not match number of tokens

try{
    if(isset($_REQUEST["term"])) {
        // create prepared statement
        $sql = "SELECT id, last_name, first_name, middle_name, suffix, precinct, 
residential_address FROM members 
WHERE last_name LIKE ? AND first_name LIKE ?";
        $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
        $params = explode(', ', $_REQUEST["term"]);
        //$term = $_REQUEST["term"] . '%';
        // bind parameters to statement
        //$stmt->bindParam(":term", $term);
        // execute the prepared statement
        $stmt->execute($params);
        $result = $stmt->fetchAll();
		if($result) {
			foreach ($result as $row) {
			   echo "<p>{$row['id']} - {$row['last_name']}, {$row['first_name']}
{$row['middle_name']} {$row['suffix']} ({$row['precinct']}) | 
{$row['residential_address']}</p>";
			}
		} else {
            echo "<p>No records found</p>";
        }
    }
#8

var_dump($params) to see what’s actually in there.
It should be an array of two strings, but that error says not.

Probably var_dump($_REQUEST["term"]) first to see why it’s not exploding to an array of two.

#9

Both var_dumps show the following:

Parse error: syntax error, unexpected ‘catch’ (T_CATCH) in /var/www/cabgop/api/search/backend-search.php on line 27

try{
    if(isset($_REQUEST["term"])) {
        // create prepared statement
        $sql = "SELECT id, last_name, first_name, middle_name, suffix, precinct, residential_address FROM members WHERE last_name LIKE ? AND first_name LIKE ?";
        $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
        $params = explode(', ', $_REQUEST["term"]);
        //$term = $_REQUEST["term"] . '%';
        // bind parameters to statement
        //$stmt->bindParam(":term", $term);
        // execute the prepared statement
      var_dump($params);
        //$stmt->execute($params);
      /*  $result = $stmt->fetchAll();
		if($result) {
			foreach ($result as $row) {
			   echo "<p>{$row['id']} - {$row['last_name']}, {$row['first_name']} {$row['middle_name']} {$row['suffix']} ({$row['precinct']}) | {$row['residential_address']}</p>";
			}
		} else {
            echo "<p>No records found</p>";
        }
    }*/
} catch(PDOException $e){
    die("ERROR: Could not able to execute $sql. " . $e->getMessage());
}
#10

You commented out the end of the try, so the catch gives an error.

As a quick, dirty debug, don’t comment, just try:-

    if(isset($_REQUEST["term"])) {
      $params = explode(', ', $_REQUEST["term"]);
      var_dump($_REQUEST["term"]);
      var_dump($params); exit;
#11

Ah, okay. After that fix, it shows up with this when I type “brown, james”

array(2) { [0]=> string(5) "brown" [1]=> string(5) "james" }
#12

That looks as it should. :thinking:

#13

Do I still have to run bindParam() or is the $params variable handling that?

#14

There is no need with PDO. If you are still doing that, that is the problem.
The SQL error says there is a mis-match in the number of parameters passed to it, to the number of placeholders.
I used two ? in the query, and the array has two values, so it should work.

#15

It still says “Number of bound variables does not match number of tokens”

try{
    if(isset($_REQUEST["term"])) {
        // create prepared statement
        $sql = "SELECT id, last_name, first_name, middle_name, suffix, precinct, residential_address FROM members WHERE last_name LIKE ? AND first_name LIKE ?";
        $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
        $params = explode(', ', $_REQUEST["term"]);
        //$term = $_REQUEST["term"] . '%';
        // execute the prepared statement
        $stmt->execute($params);
        $result = $stmt->fetchAll();
		if($result) {
			foreach ($result as $row) {
			   echo "<p>{$row['id']} - {$row['last_name']}, {$row['first_name']} {$row['middle_name']} {$row['suffix']} ({$row['precinct']}) | {$row['residential_address']}</p>";
			}
		} else {
            echo "<p>No records found</p>";
        }
    }
} catch(PDOException $e){
    die("ERROR: Could not able to execute $sql. " . $e->getMessage());
}

The debug script you posted earlier shows this:

string(12) "brown, james" array(2) { [0]=> string(5) "brown" [1]=> string(5) "james" }