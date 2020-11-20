PHP PDO Modify Search to include two conditions

In my script for a web app, I have a search box that shows a list of records when a person’s last name is typed out.
How can I modify what the user types in to include in the search result code – something like “Brown, James” instead of just “Brown” for example? At the moment, it only works on the person’s last name. When I type in a comma after the last name, it says “No records found.”
I know I can add an
AND clause in the SQL query, and it will work when I test it in phpMyAdmin, but not in my code.
<?php
require('../dbconnect.php');
// Attempt search query execution
try{
if(isset($_REQUEST["term"])) {
// create prepared statement
$sql = "SELECT id, last_name, first_name, middle_name, suffix, precinct,
residential_address FROM members WHERE last_name LIKE :term";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$term = $_REQUEST["term"] . '%';
// bind parameters to statement
$stmt->bindParam(":term", $term);
// execute the prepared statement
$stmt->execute();
$result = $stmt->fetchAll();
if($result) {
foreach ($result as $row) {
echo "<p>{$row['id']} - {$row['last_name']}, {$row['first_name']}
{$row['middle_name']} {$row['suffix']} ({$row['precinct']}) |
{$row['residential_address']}</p>";
}
} else {
echo "<p>No records found</p>";
}
}
} catch(PDOException $e){
die("ERROR: Could not able to execute $sql. " . $e->getMessage());
}
// Close statement
unset($stmt);
// Close connection
unset($pdo);
?>