PHP PDO Modify Search to include two conditions

A general-purpose solution for the definition of this task -

<?php // name search - // for a single value, search the last name (with trailing wild-card match?) // for two comma separated values, assume last, first name. (do you still want wild-card matching for one/both of the columns?) require '../dbconnect.php'; // use the correct global variable you expect the input in. since you are searching and displaying the result, you should be using a get input if(isset($_GET["term"])) { // explode, trim, and remove empty elements from the submitted search term $terms = array_filter(array_map('trim',explode(',',$_GET['term']))); // note: this works as expected even if there is not a comma in the value // test if there's not a search term(s) if(!$terms) { // do whatever you want for this case, such as set up an error message that the visitor must enter a search term } else { // one or two search terms // since you are expecting at most two, you should validate that here... it's an error if there are more than two for the stated definition of this task. $where_terms = []; // an array of WHERE terms that will be AND'ed $params = []; // array of prepared query input values // for what the OP has indicated, the name search will either be for a last name or a last name AND first name // if there are any search terms, always build the last name part // note: you may want this case to match either the last name OR the first name column (either one or both.) you would build this 'single' sql term with two parts OR'ed together and add the search value twice to the $params array // note: if you are doing a wild-card match, add the appropriate % character(s) when you add the values to the $params array // add the last name $where_terms[] = "last_name LIKE ?"; $params[] = $terms[0]; // determine if there's a first name if(count($terms) > 1) { // add the first name $where_terms[] = "first_name LIKE ?"; $params[] = $terms[1]; } // build the WHERE... part of the query $where_term = ''; if(!empty($where_terms)) { $where_term = "WHERE " . implode(' AND ', $where_terms); // note: this implode will work correctly for one or more elements in the array } // build the sql query with whatever WHERE term was produced above $sql = "SELECT id, last_name, first_name, middle_name, suffix, precinct, residential_address FROM members $where_term "; $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql); $stmt-execute($params); // note: this works correctly for zero or more elements in $params $result = $stmt->fetchAll(); // at the point of producing the output, test/loop over the data if(!$result) { // note: because the code for the 'fail' case is often shorter than for the success case, put this first to make the code more readable echo "<p>No records found</p>"; } else { foreach($result as $row) { echo "<p>{$row['id']} - {$row['last_name']}, {$row['first_name']} {$row['middle_name']} {$row['suffix']} ({$row['precinct']}) | {$row['residential_address']}</p>"; } } } }

Note: this doesn’t include the minimum length check.