PHP PDO Modify Search to include two conditions

PHP
#5

I guess? So at the moment, people type in the last name, like “Brown” for example. Then my code takes it and shows something like “Brown, James (01-04) | 123 Sample Street, Somewhere, US 12345”

What I want to do is modify the search so that when someone types in “Brown, James” it modifies the search results to narrow down what that person is looking for. So if there’s 30 records with the last name “Brown”, only 5 of them may have James Brown in it, so only 5 records should show in the results.

Does that make more sense?

#6

So it is people typing “Brown, James”.
That does make it simple, like I explained. Though I’m not sure I trust humans to be so consistent with formatting search queries. That’s why I ask if it is coming from code or people typing.

But assuming well formed consistent queries:-

$params = explode(', ', $_REQUEST["term"]);

$sql = "SELECT id, last_name, first_name, middle_name, suffix, precinct, 
residential_address 
FROM members WHERE last_name LIKE ? AND first_name LIKE ?" ;

$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute($params);

Something along those lines should work.
Though it is fragile, relying on the user query being typed in the exact, correct format.

#7

I modified that into my query and I’m getting this:

ERROR: Could not able to execute SELECT id, last_name, first_name, middle_name, suffix, precinct, residential_address FROM members WHERE last_name LIKE ? AND first_name LIKE ?. SQLSTATE[HY093]: Invalid parameter number: number of bound variables does not match number of tokens

try{
    if(isset($_REQUEST["term"])) {
        // create prepared statement
        $sql = "SELECT id, last_name, first_name, middle_name, suffix, precinct, 
residential_address FROM members 
WHERE last_name LIKE ? AND first_name LIKE ?";
        $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
        $params = explode(', ', $_REQUEST["term"]);
        //$term = $_REQUEST["term"] . '%';
        // bind parameters to statement
        //$stmt->bindParam(":term", $term);
        // execute the prepared statement
        $stmt->execute($params);
        $result = $stmt->fetchAll();
		if($result) {
			foreach ($result as $row) {
			   echo "<p>{$row['id']} - {$row['last_name']}, {$row['first_name']}
{$row['middle_name']} {$row['suffix']} ({$row['precinct']}) | 
{$row['residential_address']}</p>";
			}
		} else {
            echo "<p>No records found</p>";
        }
    }
#8

var_dump($params) to see what’s actually in there.
It should be an array of two strings, but that error says not.

Probably var_dump($_REQUEST["term"]) first to see why it’s not exploding to an array of two.

#9

Both var_dumps show the following:

Parse error: syntax error, unexpected ‘catch’ (T_CATCH) in /var/www/cabgop/api/search/backend-search.php on line 27

try{
    if(isset($_REQUEST["term"])) {
        // create prepared statement
        $sql = "SELECT id, last_name, first_name, middle_name, suffix, precinct, residential_address FROM members WHERE last_name LIKE ? AND first_name LIKE ?";
        $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
        $params = explode(', ', $_REQUEST["term"]);
        //$term = $_REQUEST["term"] . '%';
        // bind parameters to statement
        //$stmt->bindParam(":term", $term);
        // execute the prepared statement
      var_dump($params);
        //$stmt->execute($params);
      /*  $result = $stmt->fetchAll();
		if($result) {
			foreach ($result as $row) {
			   echo "<p>{$row['id']} - {$row['last_name']}, {$row['first_name']} {$row['middle_name']} {$row['suffix']} ({$row['precinct']}) | {$row['residential_address']}</p>";
			}
		} else {
            echo "<p>No records found</p>";
        }
    }*/
} catch(PDOException $e){
    die("ERROR: Could not able to execute $sql. " . $e->getMessage());
}
#10

You commented out the end of the try, so the catch gives an error.

As a quick, dirty debug, don’t comment, just try:-

    if(isset($_REQUEST["term"])) {
      $params = explode(', ', $_REQUEST["term"]);
      var_dump($_REQUEST["term"]);
      var_dump($params); exit;
#11

Ah, okay. After that fix, it shows up with this when I type “brown, james”

array(2) { [0]=> string(5) "brown" [1]=> string(5) "james" }
#12

That looks as it should. :thinking:

#13

Do I still have to run bindParam() or is the $params variable handling that?

#14

There is no need with PDO. If you are still doing that, that is the problem.
The SQL error says there is a mis-match in the number of parameters passed to it, to the number of placeholders.
I used two ? in the query, and the array has two values, so it should work.

#15

It still says “Number of bound variables does not match number of tokens”

try{
    if(isset($_REQUEST["term"])) {
        // create prepared statement
        $sql = "SELECT id, last_name, first_name, middle_name, suffix, precinct, residential_address FROM members WHERE last_name LIKE ? AND first_name LIKE ?";
        $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
        $params = explode(', ', $_REQUEST["term"]);
        //$term = $_REQUEST["term"] . '%';
        // execute the prepared statement
        $stmt->execute($params);
        $result = $stmt->fetchAll();
		if($result) {
			foreach ($result as $row) {
			   echo "<p>{$row['id']} - {$row['last_name']}, {$row['first_name']} {$row['middle_name']} {$row['suffix']} ({$row['precinct']}) | {$row['residential_address']}</p>";
			}
		} else {
            echo "<p>No records found</p>";
        }
    }
} catch(PDOException $e){
    die("ERROR: Could not able to execute $sql. " . $e->getMessage());
}

The debug script you posted earlier shows this:

string(12) "brown, james" array(2) { [0]=> string(5) "brown" [1]=> string(5) "james" }
#16

I can’t see why it won’t work, maybe someone else needs to take a look.
I have a members table in a database here, not identical of course, but similar. Running a similar query works there.

			$request = 'Doe, John' ;
			$params = explode(', ', $request);
			
			$query = "SELECT members.id, members.firstname, members.lastname, members.profile FROM members WHERE lastname LIKE ? AND firstname LIKE ?";
			
			$sql = $db->prepare($query) ;
			$sql->execute($params);
			$result = $sql->fetchAll() ;
			var_dump($result); exit;

The code is not identical either, but the basics are the same.

#17

Are you getting the sql error about the number of bound variables not matching on the same page request as the var_dump() output you are showing? I suspect that you are telling/showing the result from two different page requests.

Also, to do this in a more flexible and general way, you would explode the submitted search term on just the ‘,’ character, trim the values, then dynamically build the sql statement with an AND’ed term for each element. For a single value, you would end up with one LIKE term in the query (which you may want to actually search for in both the first and last name columns) and for two values, you would end up with two LIKE terms in the query.

1 Like
#18

I tried this line of code that @SamA74 gave me for debugging

and this was the output:

string(12) "brown, james" array(2) { [0]=> string(5) "brown" [1]=> string(5) "james" }

because one is a var_dump on the variable and the other is a var_dump on the request.

So what you’re saying is I need to modify this:

$params = explode(', ', $_REQUEST["term"]);

to this:

$params = explode(',', $_REQUEST["term"]);

and this:

SELECT id, last_name, first_name, middle_name, suffix, precinct, residential_address FROM members WHERE last_name LIKE ? AND first_name LIKE ?

and modify the query somehow to only look for one ? rather than two?

#19

Yes, but are you getting the sql error at the same time the var_dump() looks like that?

No. You would dynamically build that part of the the sql query to match how many elements there are in the exploded array.

You also need to decide how you want to use wild-card matches with this. Your goal should be for a search to work, regardless of how much or how little the visitor on the site enters. To do that you need to define what you want to happen for all possible variations of the submitted input value.

#20

No. It’s when I remove the var_dump lines that the error appears.

Aren’t there two elements? Or is there three? According to that output, there’s a string that appears before the array is listed.

#21

100% agree, this needs a more flexible and robust search query system.
Relying on people to enter the exact search format: lastname - comma - space - firstname won’t go far.
But probably for now, it’s a case of getting the basics working.
Then build a better query…

#22

The string is the dumped contents of the request. The array is the exploded result of the request string. It appears to be correct.

#23

So if I have to dynamically build the end of the query based on the fact that there are 2 elements in the array like @mabismad said to do:

Then my guess is that the query itself is correct?

(Just trying to walkthrough and retrace my steps to find out where the problem is)

#24

If/when you go down that route, you can end up with many parameters. Even if they have the same (two) values, they will have to be repeated to fill the same number of placeholders.
I think for now, work on getting it working with just two.
Then expand and improve upon it.
Complicating things now, while it’s already not working (for reasons unknown) may be troublesome.