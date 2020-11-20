PHP PDO Modify Search to include two conditions

SamA74: SamA74: So this comes from code, not people typing?

I guess? So at the moment, people type in the last name, like “Brown” for example. Then my code takes it and shows something like “Brown, James (01-04) | 123 Sample Street, Somewhere, US 12345”

What I want to do is modify the search so that when someone types in “Brown, James” it modifies the search results to narrow down what that person is looking for. So if there’s 30 records with the last name “Brown”, only 5 of them may have James Brown in it, so only 5 records should show in the results.

Does that make more sense?