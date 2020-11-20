PHP PDO Modify Search to include two conditions

In my script for a web app, I have a search box that shows a list of records when a person’s last name is typed out.

How can I modify what the user types in to include in the search result code – something like “Brown, James” instead of just “Brown” for example? At the moment, it only works on the person’s last name. When I type in a comma after the last name, it says “No records found.”

I know I can add an AND clause in the SQL query, and it will work when I test it in phpMyAdmin, but not in my code.