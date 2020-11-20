PHP PDO Modify Search to include two conditions

PHP
#1

In my script for a web app, I have a search box that shows a list of records when a person’s last name is typed out.

How can I modify what the user types in to include in the search result code – something like “Brown, James” instead of just “Brown” for example? At the moment, it only works on the person’s last name. When I type in a comma after the last name, it says “No records found.”

I know I can add an AND clause in the SQL query, and it will work when I test it in phpMyAdmin, but not in my code.

<?php

require('../dbconnect.php');

// Attempt search query execution
try{
    if(isset($_REQUEST["term"])) {
        // create prepared statement
        $sql = "SELECT id, last_name, first_name, middle_name, suffix, precinct, 
residential_address FROM members WHERE last_name LIKE :term";
        $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
        $term = $_REQUEST["term"] . '%';
        // bind parameters to statement
        $stmt->bindParam(":term", $term);
        // execute the prepared statement
        $stmt->execute();
        $result = $stmt->fetchAll();
		if($result) {
			foreach ($result as $row) {
			   echo "<p>{$row['id']} - {$row['last_name']}, {$row['first_name']} 
{$row['middle_name']} {$row['suffix']} ({$row['precinct']}) | 
{$row['residential_address']}</p>";
			}
		} else {
            echo "<p>No records found</p>";
        }
    }
} catch(PDOException $e){
    die("ERROR: Could not able to execute $sql. " . $e->getMessage());
}

// Close statement
unset($stmt);

// Close connection
unset($pdo);

?>
#2

Will the search terms always be in that format?
May they query:-
“James Brown”
“James, Brown”
“Brown”
“james”

Before you think about the PHP logic, first work out how the query would look in straight SQL.
Then start thinking about the PHP logic.