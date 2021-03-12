PHP PDO Member Search returns with whitespace when selected

In my attendance app, I’ve noticed a bug that recently appeared.

As I type out a person’s name and select a person’s name, the field populates with the following:

How can I remove all of this whitespace and have one space in between each word? It doesn’t look professional…

There are two files that control the search function, one javascript file called member_search.js

$(document).ready(function(){ $('.search-box input[type="text"]').on("keyup input", function(){ /* Get input value on change */ var inputVal = $(this).val(); var resultDropdown = $(this).siblings(".result"); if(inputVal.length){ $.get("api/search/backend-search.php", {term: inputVal}).done(function(data){ // Display the returned data in browser resultDropdown.html(data); }); } else{ resultDropdown.empty(); } }); // Set search input value on click of result item $(document).on("click", ".result p", function(){ $(this).parents(".search-box").find('input[type="text"]').val($(this).text()); $(this).parent(".result").empty(); }); });

and a second PHP file called backend-search.php :

<?php require '../dbconnect.php'; if(isset($_GET["term"])) { $terms = array_filter(array_map('trim',explode(',',$_GET['term'] . '%'))); if(!$terms) { $where_terms = []; $params = []; } // add the last name $where_terms[] = "last_name LIKE ?"; $params[] = $terms[0]; // determine if there's a first name if(count($terms) > 1) { // add the first name $where_terms[] = "first_name LIKE ?"; $params[] = $terms[1]; } // build the WHERE... part of the query $where_term = ''; if(!empty($where_terms)) { $where_term = "WHERE " . implode(' AND ', $where_terms); } // build the sql query with whatever WHERE term was produced above $sql = "SELECT id, last_name, first_name, middle_name, suffix, precinct, residential_address FROM members $where_term"; $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql); $stmt->execute($params); $result = $stmt->fetchAll(); if(!$result) { echo "<p>No records found</p>"; } else { foreach($result as $row) { echo "<p>{$row['id']} - {$row['last_name']}, {$row['first_name']} {$row['middle_name']} {$row['suffix']} ({$row['precinct']}) | {$row['residential_address']}</p>"; } } }

What am I doing wrong? I can’t seem to find the problem…