PHP PDO Member Search returns with whitespace when selected

out of curiosity, what happens when you dont make this multiple lines?
What’s actually in the
first_name column?
If I don’t make that snippet in multiple lines, it’s fixed.
What I don’t understand is why that happened in the first place?
The member’s first name… what else would go there?
droop was checking to see if you’ve got a lot of spaces after the “Jeremy” in your database and didnt realize it.
My theory was that your multiline string was carrying all of the spaces here:
echo "<p>{$row['id']} - {$row['last_name']}, {$row['first_name']}
ALL OF THIS STUFF HERE{$row['middle_name']} {$row['suffix']} ({$row['precinct']}) |
AND HERE{$row['residential_address']}</p>";
forwards and transforming it into nonbreaking spaces instead of condensing it into a single space.
Ohh, that makes sense. No, it just the first name. No extra spaces.
^ Yes, I wondered if it had spaces that might have been converted to non-breaking spaces somehow.
What does the resulting HTML look like?
Try this:
foreach (...) {
$lastName = trim( $row['last_name'] ) . ‘-‘ ;
// repeat for other variables then concatenation
Not tested and tapped on a tablet
echo "<p>{$row['id']} - {$row['last_name']}, {$row['first_name']} {$row['middle_name']} {$row['suffix' ({$row['precinct']}) | {$row['residential_address']}</p>";
That is the PHP that writes the HTML. I asked about the resulting HTML.
As in, run the script in your browser and view the source. What do you see?
See my screenshot in post #4
I don’t see any HTML there, just a screen-shot.
<form action="record_attn.php" method="post" id="record">
<div class="form-group search-box">
<label for="member_id">Member Search</label>
<input type="text" class="form-control" id="member_id"
name="member_id" placeholder="Enter Member's Last Name" maxlength=""
autocomplete="off" autofocus="autofocus" required />
<div class="result"></div>
</div>
(remainder of form here)
</form>
That bears no resemblance to what I would expect to result from this:-
The
result class in the HTML defines that as shown in the
member_search.js file:
// Set search input value on click of result item
$(document).on("click", ".result p", function(){
$(this).parents(".search-box").find('input[type="text"]').val($(this).text());
$(this).parent(".result").empty();
});
...
<div class="result"></div>
</div>
...
The
js file is also called before the page content is displayed:
...
<script src="js/member_search.js"></script>
...
What were you expecting from the HTML listed in post #14?
From this:-
echo "<p>{$row['id']} - {$row['last_name']}, {$row['first_name']} {$row['middle_name']} {$row['suffix' ({$row['precinct']}) | {$row['residential_address']}</p>";
…I would expect to see a pair of
<p> tags, with some content inbetween them.
I’m confused… That’s exactly what you’re seeing being echoed in the PHP code.
What I was asking to see was the result of that PHP code. Not the PHP code, not an image of the browser output, but the actual HTML code that results from the PHP script.
Or is it that the content shown in the screen shot is not in the HTML, but generated via the js?
Yes… the screenshot is the result of what is generated through JS and PHP… It is being called upon in HTML
OK, so it’s not going to be visible in “view source”. Though you should be able to see it in “Inspect”.
I just wanted to see what those extra spaces actually are. Usually any extra whitespace is collapsed to a single space. To get more space would need chained
or CSS doing it, which would probably need more HTML mark-up too, to separate chunks of text.