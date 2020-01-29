PHP PDO Import CSV file into MySQL Database

rpkamp: rpkamp: The binding of variables should be done within the while loop.

I didn’t think that was necessarily the case. I was under the impression that you can prepare() and bindParam() (but not bindValue() ) before the loop, and calling execute() inside the loop will use the current value of the bound variables. I do that in some places, but I do make sure that the variables exist, even with null values, at the point that I call bindParam - I’ve never tested to see whether that’s required or not.

As I see it, the problem is that this line:

fgetcsv($file);

should read

$row = fgetcsv($file);