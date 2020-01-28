Well, it is a lot less typing
PHP PDO Import CSV file into MySQL Database
No, I meant if your array was already in that format:
array(2) {
["role_id"]=>
int(1)
["first_name"]=>
string(4) "Hugh"
}
all you’d have to do is:
$stmt->execute($arry);
Here is my current data output:
Array ( [0] => DOE, JOHN A [1] => 1234 ALEXANDER BLVD. RICHMOND, VA 39568 [2] => 1234 ALEXANDER BLVD. RICHMOND, VA 39568 [3] => 02-03 [4] => 22 [5] => NL [6] => M [7] => REP [8] => W [9] => 123-456-7890 )
I’ve already added this:
$stmt->bindParam(':name', $name);
$stmt->bindParam(':residential_address', $residential_address);
$stmt->bindParam(':mailing_address', $mailing_address);
$stmt->bindParam(':precinct', $precinct);
$stmt->bindParam(':age', $age);
$stmt->bindParam(':ethnicity', $ethnicity);
$stmt->bindParam(':gender', $gender);
$stmt->bindParam(':party', $party);
$stmt->bindParam(':race', $race);
$stmt->bindParam(':phone', $phone);
Would I have to
implode() the array and combine it into a string?
Nope! This is enough
But how do I take this
and import it into MySQL? You can’t import an array directly into a table…can you?
Ah I assumed you created those variables from your array.
If not, it should become something like
$stmt->bindParam(':name', $row[0]);
And so on and so forth for all the columns.
First column of the CSV is
$row[0], second one is
$row[1], etc
Well, I currently have this:
$stmt->bindParam(':name', $name);
$stmt->bindParam(':residential_address', $residential_address);
$stmt->bindParam(':mailing_address', $mailing_address);
$stmt->bindParam(':precinct', $precinct);
$stmt->bindParam(':age', $age);
$stmt->bindParam(':ethnicity', $ethnicity);
$stmt->bindParam(':gender', $gender);
$stmt->bindParam(':party', $party);
$stmt->bindParam(':race', $race);
$stmt->bindParam(':phone', $phone);
What if I did something like this:
$name = $row[0];
$residential_address = $row[1];
$mailing_address=$row[2];
…and so on? Or do you think I should change the
bindParam code to what you posted?
Both work, but one of them is twice as many lines of code as the other one.
I’d personally prefer to feed the elements of the array to bindParam directly, but that’s preference. To each their own.
I see. Well, I changed it anyway:
$stmt->bindParam(':name', $row[0]);
$stmt->bindParam(':residential_address', $row[1]);
$stmt->bindParam(':mailing_address', $row[2]);
$stmt->bindParam(':precinct', $row[3]);
$stmt->bindParam(':age', $row[4]);
$stmt->bindParam(':ethnicity', $row[5]);
$stmt->bindParam(':gender', $row[6]);
$stmt->bindParam(':party', $row[7]);
$stmt->bindParam(':race', $row[8]);
$stmt->bindParam(':phone', $row[9]);
So, now it’s safe to execute the statement, right?
Yup!
Is there anything I need to do after the execution or anything else I need to add to the
while loop? My current
while loop looks like this:
while (! feof($file)) {
print_r(fgetcsv($file));
$stmt->execute();
}
Also, the
$file variable shows this:
$file = fopen("demo.csv","r");
How do I allow the user to upload a
.csv file with another name? I’d like to have a variable that determines what the filename is before the file is opened.
$filename = (code here)
$file = fopen($filename, "r");
Can you post the full code please?
<?php
include('dbconnect.php');
$file = fopen("demo.csv","r");
// Read and throw away the header row
fgetcsv($file);
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO members (name, residential_address, mailing_address, precinct, age, ethnicity, gender, party, race, phone) VALUES (:name, :residential_address, :mailing_address, :precinct, :age, :ethnicity, :gender, :party, :race, :phone)");
$stmt->bindParam(':name', $row[0]);
$stmt->bindParam(':residential_address', $row[1]);
$stmt->bindParam(':mailing_address', $row[2]);
$stmt->bindParam(':precinct', $row[3]);
$stmt->bindParam(':age', $row[4]);
$stmt->bindParam(':ethnicity', $row[5]);
$stmt->bindParam(':gender', $row[6]);
$stmt->bindParam(':party', $row[7]);
$stmt->bindParam(':race', $row[8]);
$stmt->bindParam(':phone', $row[9]);
while (! feof($file)) {
fgetcsv($file);
$stmt->execute();
}
fclose($file);
?>
Three questions:
- Do I need to add anything else?
- Do I need to change anything?
- How do I make a variable for the file name rather than just having it stay as
demo.csv?
The binding of variables should be done within the while loop. Please read back a few posts to the approach I posted there.
Stop worrying about the filename for now. We can tackle it once the rest works. Solve two problems at a time you’ll get poor solutions for both.
I didn’t think that was necessarily the case. I was under the impression that you can
prepare() and
bindParam() (but not
bindValue()) before the loop, and calling
execute() inside the loop will use the current value of the bound variables. I do that in some places, but I do make sure that the variables exist, even with null values, at the point that I call
bindParam - I’ve never tested to see whether that’s required or not.
As I see it, the problem is that this line:
fgetcsv($file);
should read
$row = fgetcsv($file);
to populate the array prior to calling
execute().
So the full code actually needs to be this:
<?php
include('dbconnect.php');
$file = fopen("demo.csv","r");
// Read and throw away the header row
fgetcsv($file);
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO members (name, residential_address, mailing_address, precinct, age, ethnicity, gender, party, race, phone) VALUES (:name, :residential_address, :mailing_address, :precinct, :age, :ethnicity, :gender, :party, :race, :phone)");
while (! feof($file)) {
$row = fgetcsv($file);
$stmt->bindParam(':name', $row[0]);
$stmt->bindParam(':residential_address', $row[1]);
$stmt->bindParam(':mailing_address', $row[2]);
$stmt->bindParam(':precinct', $row[3]);
$stmt->bindParam(':age', $row[4]);
$stmt->bindParam(':ethnicity', $row[5]);
$stmt->bindParam(':gender', $row[6]);
$stmt->bindParam(':party', $row[7]);
$stmt->bindParam(':race', $row[8]);
$stmt->bindParam(':phone', $row[9]);
$stmt->execute();
}
fclose($file);
?>
right?
EDIT
I changed the code and tested it. The import works, but this happens in my database:
Why is a third record being made with no values in it? The
csv only has 2 records…?
Open your CSV file in a text editor.
Is there a return character on the end of line 2? Is there a line 3 with nothing on it?
So, lesson of the day: Clean up your data
I’m currently working on that.
So now, since everything appears to be working, my next question is:
or do I need to do anything else first?