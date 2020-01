PHP PDO Import CSV file into MySQL Database

jmyrtle: jmyrtle: I’ve heard that bindParam is very useful in preventing SQL Injection. Is this true?

The concept of prepared statements, of which bindParam is a part, can help in that regard, yes. It also helps by not making you do all the work if your data might contain quotes, for example.

jmyrtle: What value would that be?

The values that you want to insert in place of all the parameters that you put into your query.