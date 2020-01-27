PHP PDO Import CSV file into MySQL Database

I would probably start with parsing CSV, but only because I like working with data more than the file system. But yes, that’s a good place to start. It can take some guesswork to not paint yourself into a corner, but learning how to work with files is a worthwhile skill no matter how far things go.

I don’t know what you did, but anyway
https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.fread.php

fread ( resource $handle , int $length ) : string

https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.fgetcsv.php

fgetcsv ( resource $handle [, int $length = 0 [, string $delimiter = "," [, string $enclosure = '"' [, string $escape = "\\" ]]]] ) : array

One returns a string, the other an array. True, you could parse the string into an array. But why when you can get the array directly?

You make a good point there. Okay, so I use fgetcsv, but why isn’t my data returning in the array? It only shows the header row?

I guess we would need to see the code involved with that “other folder”. I usually start with everything in one file at first and move portions out later. You don’t need to also do this, it works for me for my “pre-alpha” beginning code.

My guess would be the array isn’t being looped through for some reason, maybe choking on an unrecognized line terminator.

I use XAMPP to host my application locally. Because I use XAMPP, there is a folder called htdocs that basically acts like an Apache server.

So, inside the htdocs folder, I have another folder called csv where I am making the csv import to make sure I understand the code as I work through it.

Inside the csv folder, I have the demo.csv file and the index.php file which looks like this:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>

<?php

$file = fopen("demo.csv","r");

print_r(fgetcsv($file));

fclose($file);

?>

</body>
</html>

The output of the index.php file is this:

Array ( [0] => ﻿Name [1] => Residential Address [2] => Mailing Address [3] => Precinct [4] => Age [5] => Ethnicity [6] => Gender [7] => Party [8] => Race [9] => Phone )

And I have a row of data in the csv file that isn’t shown in the array. Do I need a while or foreach loop in here?

Yes :slightly_smiling_face:

You know that if you follow the link that @Mittineague posted in post #29, that goes to the PHP documentation for the fgetcsv() function which contains some sample code that shows you exactly what you need to do to read through the entire file?

Are the array indexes the same as the table columns?
Also add more user data, say ten users.

What about this?

<?php

$file = fopen("demo.csv","r");

while(! feof($file))
  {
  print_r(fgetcsv($file));
  }

fclose($file);

?>

I get this array as an output:

Array ( [0] => ﻿Name [1] => Residential Address [2] => Mailing Address [3] => Precinct [4] => Age [5] => Ethnicity [6] => Gender [7] => Party [8] => Race [9] => Phone ) Array ( [0] => MYRTLE, JEREMY ALLEN [1] => 1234 ALEXANDER BLVD. RICHMOND, VA 39568 [2] => 1234 ALEXANDER BLVD. RICHMOND, VA 39568 [3] => 02-03 [4] => 22 [5] => NL [6] => M [7] => REP [8] => W [9] => 123-456-7890 )

It’s a good start. I’d change it a little bit:

<?php

$file = fopen("demo.csv","r");

// Read and throw away the header row
fgetcsv($file);

while (! feof($file)) {
  print_r(fgetcsv($file));
}

fclose($file);

So now the next step is to create a query for each row :slightly_smiling_face:

Would this work?

$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO members (name, residential_address, mailing_address, precinct, age, ethnicity, gender, party, race, phone) VALUES (:name, :residential_address, :mailing_address, :precinct, :age, :ethnicity, :gender, :party, :race, :phone)");
$stmt->execute();
You need to pass values to execute()

… or use bindParam(). And don’t forget you can prepare() before the loop (and bindParam() if you go that way) and execute() inside the loop.

What value would that be? I don’t think I’ve ever had to do that before… what typically goes there?

I’ve heard that bindParam is very useful in preventing SQL Injection. Is this true?

The concept of prepared statements, of which bindParam is a part, can help in that regard, yes. It also helps by not making you do all the work if your data might contain quotes, for example.

The values that you want to insert in place of all the parameters that you put into your query.

Well, I know I have to perform a bindParam() for :name, :residential_address, :mailing_address, :precinct, :age, :ethnicity, :gender, :party, :race, :phone, but what goes in execute()?

For example, if I load my user edit api from a different file, I have it coded like this:

// Update
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("UPDATE users SET role_id = :role_id, first_name = :first_name, last_name = :last_name, email = :email, username = :username, status = :status WHERE id = :id");
$stmt->bindParam(':role_id', $role_id);
$stmt->bindParam(':first_name', $first_name);
$stmt->bindParam(':last_name', $last_name);
$stmt->bindParam(':email', $email);
$stmt->bindParam(':username', $username);
$stmt->bindParam(':status', $status);
$stmt->bindParam(':id', $id);

// Update User Info
if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) {
  $role_id = $_POST["role_id"];
  $first_name = $_POST["first_name"];
  $last_name = $_POST["last_name"];
  $email = $_POST["email"];
  $username = $_POST["username"];
  $status = $_POST["status"];
  $id = $_POST["id"];  
  $stmt->execute();
  header('Location: ../../users.php');
}

So, obviously, I’m binding the parameters in the statement to the variable that is created later when the user clicks the Save button, but notice execute() is blank…

You can use bindParam() as in your code, or you can specify an array of values in execute:

$stmt->execute(array("role_id"=>1, "first_name"=>"Hugh"));

and so on. Obviously it’d be easier for you to build your array separately with the correct index names.

But seriously, execute() has full documentation that you can read, links provided further up the thread.

So it’s easier to use this:

$stmt->execute(array("role_id"=>1, "first_name"=>"Hugh"));

rather than this?

$stmt = $pdo->prepare("UPDATE users SET role_id = :role_id, first_name = :first_name, last_name = :last_name, email = :email, username = :username, status = :status WHERE id = :id");
$stmt->bindParam(':role_id', $role_id);
$stmt->bindParam(':first_name', $first_name);
$stmt->bindParam(':last_name', $last_name);
$stmt->bindParam(':email', $email);
$stmt->bindParam(':username', $username);
$stmt->bindParam(':status', $status);
$stmt->bindParam(':id', $id);
Well, it is a lot less typing :slightly_smiling_face:

No, I meant if your array was already in that format:

array(2) {
  ["role_id"]=>
  int(1)
  ["first_name"]=>
  string(4) "Hugh"
}

all you’d have to do is:

$stmt->execute($arry);
Here is my current data output:

Array ( [0] => DOE, JOHN A [1] => 1234 ALEXANDER BLVD. RICHMOND, VA 39568 [2] => 1234 ALEXANDER BLVD. RICHMOND, VA 39568 [3] => 02-03 [4] => 22 [5] => NL [6] => M [7] => REP [8] => W [9] => 123-456-7890 )

I’ve already added this:

$stmt->bindParam(':name', $name);
$stmt->bindParam(':residential_address', $residential_address);
$stmt->bindParam(':mailing_address', $mailing_address);
$stmt->bindParam(':precinct', $precinct);
$stmt->bindParam(':age', $age);
$stmt->bindParam(':ethnicity', $ethnicity);
$stmt->bindParam(':gender', $gender);
$stmt->bindParam(':party', $party);
$stmt->bindParam(':race', $race);
$stmt->bindParam(':phone', $phone);

Would I have to implode() the array and combine it into a string?