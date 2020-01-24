PHP PDO Import CSV file into MySQL Database

If you are going to insist on using MS excel to open/save the file, use a .txt extension so that the import wizard will run when you try to open it. This will let you define columns to be what you want, not what MS assumes you want. https://support.office.com/en-us/article/import-or-export-text-txt-or-csv-files-5250ac4c-663c-47ce-937b-339e391393ba

An alternative is to use a better program, such as Apache’s OpenOffice, which always runs the import wizard when opening a .csv file.