PHP PDO Import CSV file into MySQL Database

Maybe so. It depends on how many problems you want to try to solve at the same time. At the moment, Excel has something to do with the problem. It makes sense to me to let that aside for now and put together a PoC (Proof Of Concept). Then maybe a MVP (Minimum Viable Product) before getting to that problem.

In other words, get your script to work in a way known to work before adding complexity. It’s great to have an idea of what direction you want to go and what the goals are, but don’t let side problems get in the way of progress.