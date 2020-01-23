@rpkamp I’m not exactly sure of an approach… What do you suggest? And going through this together would be excellent since I’m fairly new to this.
PHP PDO Import CSV file into MySQL Database
Okay, so get the ball rolling the first thing I’d decide is to start with CSV only. Excel may be a nice addition later, but the three stages of coding are:
- Make it work
- Make it pretty
- Make it fast
Excel would be part of step 2. Once we have a working solution we can check if we can generalise for more inputs.
As for an approach, the first two steps would be
- Open the CSV file
- Loop through all lines in the CSV file
Now you come up with more steps
@rpkamp What CSS file? I am not using one.
Sorry, I meant CSV
All those stupid TLAs
Edit: I’ve updated my previous post to say CSV instead of CSS
@rpkamp Ohh! Ok.
Well, I already created a
demo.csv file. It only has 1 record for now, but I can add more if needed.
Here is a simple screenshot.
Also, my precinct field defaults to a date and it shouldn’t be doing that at all. I’ll type in
02-03 and it changes to
3-Feb. I change the field type to text, but it keeps reverting back to
3-Feb each time the document is opened?
That’s a problem of the program you’re using there (excel?) trying to be smart. Usually when you open a CSV you get some options to indicate what type each column should be. Maybe that helps?
Anyway, have you figured out the next steps of the approach yet?
@rpkamp No, not really. I guess it would be to figure out a way to import it, right?
And yes, that is Excel.
Well yes. Importing it is the goal. But what steps need to take to get to get goal?
You seem to be doing this:
Certainly there are more steps in between. What are they? (rhetorical question when it comes to the owl)
If it helps, imagine you need to import users from a piece of paper by entering it into a form. What are the steps there? The steps for an automated import are similar.
Well, if I were importing users, I would:
- Find out what information I’m looking for, such as the user’s full name, username, password, email, etc.
- Build the form with the proper user input that is asking for the information I need (most likely a registration form)
- Generate (or write) the PHP code to communicate to the server
- Using the code written, add the data to the MySQL table after submitting the form.
Well for automated input it’s the same, but you can skip steps 2 and 3.
Basically the outline is:
- Open the CSV file
- Loop through all lines in the CSV file. For each line:
- Read all columns and store in an array
- Put all values in a query
- Execute the query
- Done
So let’s start with step 1, open a file, do you know how to do that?
Set the column format to “text” instead of letting Excel automatically choose one for you. It’s fairly good at choosing, but irritating for stuff like this. And for the printer serial numbers we used to import that it would usefully change into scientific notation.
@rpkamp In PHP, no. On a computer, yes.
@droopsnoot I did that. But after I save changes and re-open the file, it reverts back to
3-Feb . I see this popup and I click Yes
Ah, of course, you’re saving it as CSV. That will forget all the formatting whenever you save it.
@droopsnoot So what format do I use if CSV alters the data?
Is it altering the data, or just displaying it in a way that you don’t want it to?
If you want to edit a csv file, just use notepad or notepad++, especially if it’s just for testing.
@droopsnoot When I open the Excel CSV, it shows as
3-Feb. So, Excel thinks the value
02-03 a date rather than text… (which makes sense since it can come out to be
02-03-2020.
However, it needs to be a text value (as you previously mentioned) to prevent the data from being altered.
Yes, but is Excel just displaying it like that, or when you look at the csv file in something else (something that doesn’t randomly change data formats, like notepad) is it actually saving the data as “03-Feb”?
Cool. So Google it
You only have to scroll back a very short way down this forum to find another thread that talks about opening CSV files, and has some sample code on it.
If you are going to insist on using MS excel to open/save the file, use a .txt extension so that the import wizard will run when you try to open it. This will let you define columns to be what you want, not what MS assumes you want. https://support.office.com/en-us/article/import-or-export-text-txt-or-csv-files-5250ac4c-663c-47ce-937b-339e391393ba
An alternative is to use a better program, such as Apache’s OpenOffice, which always runs the import wizard when opening a .csv file.