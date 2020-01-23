PHP PDO Import CSV file into MySQL Database

I am trying to figure out how to add functionality to import a CSV file (and XLSX file if possible) into a MySQL database using PHP PDO. I’ve looked up different methods on how to do it and none of them work for me even after I customize the code for my database and preferences.

I have an import form webpage with this code:

<form action="api/import.php" method="post"> <div class="form-group"> <input type="file" id="file" name="file" accept=".csv, .xlsx" autocomplete="off" /> </div> <input type="submit" name="btn_upload" class="btn btn-success" value="Upload"> <input type="submit" name="btn_back" class="btn btn-danger" value="Return to Members List"> </form>

And a PHP file as an API script with this code:

<?php include ('dbconnect.php'); $con = mysqli_connect($host, $user, $pwd); mysqli_select_db($con, $db); if (isset($_POST["btn_upload"])) { } if(isset($_POST['btn_back'])) { header("Location: ../members_list.php"); } ?>

I have no idea where to start building functionality other than to include my database connector (which I have already done).

Here is what the import form looks like:

What do I do to build this functionality?