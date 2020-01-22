PHP PDO Import CSV file into MySQL Database

I am trying to figure out how to add functionality to import a CSV file (and XLSX file if possible) into a MySQL database using PHP PDO. I’ve looked up different methods on how to do it and none of them work for me even after I customize the code for my database and preferences.
I have an import form webpage with this code:
<?php
include('nav/head.php');
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no">
<meta name="description" content="">
<meta name="author" content="">
<title>CCRP | Home</title>
<?php include('nav/header.php'); ?>
<h1 class="h3 mb-2 text-gray-800">Import Members List</h1>
<br>
<form action="api/import.php" method="post">
<div class="form-group">
<input type="file" id="file" name="file" accept=".csv, .xlsx" autocomplete="off" />
</div>
<input type="submit" name="btn_upload" class="btn btn-success" value="Upload">
<input type="submit" name="btn_back" class="btn btn-danger" value="Return to Members List">
</form>
</div>
<!-- /.container-fluid -->
</div>
<!-- End of Main Content -->
<?php include('nav/footer.php'); ?>
</html>
And a PHP file as an API script with this code:
<?php
include ('dbconnect.php');
$con = mysqli_connect($host, $user, $pwd);
mysqli_select_db($con, $db);
if (isset($_POST["btn_upload"])) {
}
if(isset($_POST['btn_back'])) {
header("Location: ../members_list.php");
}
?>
I have no idea where to start building functionality other than to include my database connector (which I have already done).
Here is what the import form looks like:
What do I do to build this functionality?