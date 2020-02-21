PHP PDO Form Validation Showing the Wrong Errors

I’m re-writing a registration form for an application and I’m having some issues with the form validation.
Here is the code I have so far:
<?php
session_start();
include ('api/dbconnect.php');
$msg = "";
if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST") {
$first_name = $_POST['first_name'];
$last_name = $_POST['last_name'];
$email = $_POST['email'];
$username = $_POST['username'];
$password = password_hash($_POST['password'], PASSWORD_DEFAULT);
if(empty($_POST['first_name']) && empty($_POST['last_name']) && empty($_POST['username']) && empty($_POST['password']) && empty($_POST['confirm_pwd'])) {
$msg = "Please complete the form to add a new user";
}
if(empty($_POST['first_name'])) {
$msg = "First Name is required";
}
if(empty($_POST['last_name'])) {
$msg = "Last Name is required";
}
if(empty($_POST['username'])) {
$msg = "A username is required";
}
if(empty($_POST['password'])) {
$msg = "A password is required";
}
if(!preg_match("/[A-Za-z0-9]+/", $_POST['username'])) {
$msg = "The username provided is invalid";
}
if(strlen($_POST['password']) > 20 || strlen($_POST['password']) < 5) {
$msg = "Password must be between 5 and 20 characters";
}
if($_POST['password'] != $_POST['confirm_pwd']) {
$msg = "The two passwords do not match";
}
/*if (!filter_var($_POST['email'], FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL)) {
$msg = "The email address provided is invalid";
}*/
/*
$sql = "INSERT INTO users (first_name, last_name, email, username, password) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?, ?)";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->bindParam(1, $_POST['first_name']);
$stmt->bindParam(2, $_POST['last_name']);
$stmt->bindParam(3, $_POST['email']);
$stmt->bindParam(4, $_POST['username']);
$stmt->bindParam(5, $password);
$result = $stmt->execute();
header('Location: users.php');
exit(); */
}
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no">
<meta name="description" content="">
<meta name="author" content="">
<title>CABGOP | Add New User</title>
<!-- Custom fonts for this template-->
<link href="vendor/fontawesome-free/css/all.min.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Nunito:200,200i,300,300i,400,400i,600,600i,700,700i,800,800i,900,900i" rel="stylesheet">
<!-- Custom styles for this template-->
<link href="css/sb-admin-2.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
</head>
<body style="background-color: #2658a8;">
<div class="container">
<div class="card o-hidden border-0 shadow-lg my-5">
<div class="card-body p-0">
<!-- Nested Row within Card Body -->
<div class="row">
<div class="col-lg-5 d-none d-lg-block"><img src="img/cabgop_newuser.png" style="background-color: #d8342b;" width="475" height="530"></div>
<div class="col-lg-7">
<div class="p-5">
<div class="text-center">
<h1 class="h4 text-gray-900 mb-4">Add New User</h1>
</div>
<form class="user" method="post" action="user_new.php">
<div class="form-group row">
<div class="col-sm-6 mb-3 mb-sm-0">
<input type="text" class="form-control form-control-user" id="first_name" name="first_name" placeholder="First Name" autocomplete="off">
</div>
<div class="col-sm-6">
<input type="text" class="form-control form-control-user" id="last_name" name="last_name" placeholder="Last Name" autocomplete="off">
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group row">
<div class="col-sm-6 mb-3 mb-sm-0">
<input type="email" class="form-control form-control-user" id="email" name="email" placeholder="Email Address (optional)" autocomplete="off">
</div>
<div class="col-sm-6">
<input type="text" class="form-control form-control-user" id="username" name="username" placeholder="Username" autocomplete="off">
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group row">
<div class="col-sm-6 mb-3 mb-sm-0">
<input type="password" class="form-control form-control-user" id="password" name="password" placeholder="Password" autocomplete="off">
</div>
<div class="col-sm-6">
<input type="password" class="form-control form-control-user" id="confirm_pwd" name="confirm_pwd" placeholder="Confirm Password" autocomplete="off">
</div>
</div>
<div class="custom-control small">
<p style="text-align: center"><b class="text-danger"><?php echo $msg; //echo '<pre>'.print_r($_POST,true).'</pre>'; ?></b></p>
</div>
<button type="submit" name="register-submit" class="btn btn-primary btn-user btn-block" style="background-color: #a40000; border-color: #a40000;">Create User Account</button>
<hr>
<a href="users.php" class="btn btn-warning btn-user btn-block" style="background-color: #2658a8; border-color: #2658a8;">Return to Users</a>
</form>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<!-- Bootstrap core JavaScript-->
<script src="vendor/jquery/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="vendor/bootstrap/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js"></script>
<!-- Core plugin JavaScript-->
<script src="vendor/jquery-easing/jquery.easing.min.js"></script>
<!-- Custom scripts for all pages-->
<script src="js/sb-admin-2.min.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
The way I want it to work is:
- First Name, Last Name, Username, Password and Confirm Password are required
- Password and Confirm Password need to match
- Password must be between 5 and 20 characters
So, the problem is that the form works and the errors appear, but the errors are mixed up. For example, if I try to submit a blank form, then the error message
Password must be between 5 and 20 characters shows up. If I comment out that error and resubmit a blank form, then the previous error (
The username provided is invalid) appears. The
two passwords do not match error is working as expected. This is the current form with the error message shown:
How can I tell the code to show the right error?