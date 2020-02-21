PHP PDO Form Validation Showing the Wrong Errors

I’m re-writing a registration form for an application and I’m having some issues with the form validation.

Here is the code I have so far:

<?php session_start(); include ('api/dbconnect.php'); $msg = ""; if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST") { $first_name = $_POST['first_name']; $last_name = $_POST['last_name']; $email = $_POST['email']; $username = $_POST['username']; $password = password_hash($_POST['password'], PASSWORD_DEFAULT); if(empty($_POST['first_name']) && empty($_POST['last_name']) && empty($_POST['username']) && empty($_POST['password']) && empty($_POST['confirm_pwd'])) { $msg = "Please complete the form to add a new user"; } if(empty($_POST['first_name'])) { $msg = "First Name is required"; } if(empty($_POST['last_name'])) { $msg = "Last Name is required"; } if(empty($_POST['username'])) { $msg = "A username is required"; } if(empty($_POST['password'])) { $msg = "A password is required"; } if(!preg_match("/[A-Za-z0-9]+/", $_POST['username'])) { $msg = "The username provided is invalid"; } if(strlen($_POST['password']) > 20 || strlen($_POST['password']) < 5) { $msg = "Password must be between 5 and 20 characters"; } if($_POST['password'] != $_POST['confirm_pwd']) { $msg = "The two passwords do not match"; } /*if (!filter_var($_POST['email'], FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL)) { $msg = "The email address provided is invalid"; }*/ /* $sql = "INSERT INTO users (first_name, last_name, email, username, password) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?, ?)"; $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql); $stmt->bindParam(1, $_POST['first_name']); $stmt->bindParam(2, $_POST['last_name']); $stmt->bindParam(3, $_POST['email']); $stmt->bindParam(4, $_POST['username']); $stmt->bindParam(5, $password); $result = $stmt->execute(); header('Location: users.php'); exit(); */ } ?> <!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no"> <meta name="description" content=""> <meta name="author" content=""> <title>CABGOP | Add New User</title> <!-- Custom fonts for this template--> <link href="vendor/fontawesome-free/css/all.min.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Nunito:200,200i,300,300i,400,400i,600,600i,700,700i,800,800i,900,900i" rel="stylesheet"> <!-- Custom styles for this template--> <link href="css/sb-admin-2.min.css" rel="stylesheet"> </head> <body style="background-color: #2658a8;"> <div class="container"> <div class="card o-hidden border-0 shadow-lg my-5"> <div class="card-body p-0"> <!-- Nested Row within Card Body --> <div class="row"> <div class="col-lg-5 d-none d-lg-block"><img src="img/cabgop_newuser.png" style="background-color: #d8342b;" width="475" height="530"></div> <div class="col-lg-7"> <div class="p-5"> <div class="text-center"> <h1 class="h4 text-gray-900 mb-4">Add New User</h1> </div> <form class="user" method="post" action="user_new.php"> <div class="form-group row"> <div class="col-sm-6 mb-3 mb-sm-0"> <input type="text" class="form-control form-control-user" id="first_name" name="first_name" placeholder="First Name" autocomplete="off"> </div> <div class="col-sm-6"> <input type="text" class="form-control form-control-user" id="last_name" name="last_name" placeholder="Last Name" autocomplete="off"> </div> </div> <div class="form-group row"> <div class="col-sm-6 mb-3 mb-sm-0"> <input type="email" class="form-control form-control-user" id="email" name="email" placeholder="Email Address (optional)" autocomplete="off"> </div> <div class="col-sm-6"> <input type="text" class="form-control form-control-user" id="username" name="username" placeholder="Username" autocomplete="off"> </div> </div> <div class="form-group row"> <div class="col-sm-6 mb-3 mb-sm-0"> <input type="password" class="form-control form-control-user" id="password" name="password" placeholder="Password" autocomplete="off"> </div> <div class="col-sm-6"> <input type="password" class="form-control form-control-user" id="confirm_pwd" name="confirm_pwd" placeholder="Confirm Password" autocomplete="off"> </div> </div> <div class="custom-control small"> <p style="text-align: center"><b class="text-danger"><?php echo $msg; //echo '<pre>'.print_r($_POST,true).'</pre>'; ?></b></p> </div> <button type="submit" name="register-submit" class="btn btn-primary btn-user btn-block" style="background-color: #a40000; border-color: #a40000;">Create User Account</button> <hr> <a href="users.php" class="btn btn-warning btn-user btn-block" style="background-color: #2658a8; border-color: #2658a8;">Return to Users</a> </form> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <!-- Bootstrap core JavaScript--> <script src="vendor/jquery/jquery.min.js"></script> <script src="vendor/bootstrap/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js"></script> <!-- Core plugin JavaScript--> <script src="vendor/jquery-easing/jquery.easing.min.js"></script> <!-- Custom scripts for all pages--> <script src="js/sb-admin-2.min.js"></script> </body> </html>

The way I want it to work is:

First Name, Last Name, Username, Password and Confirm Password are required

Password and Confirm Password need to match

Password must be between 5 and 20 characters

So, the problem is that the form works and the errors appear, but the errors are mixed up. For example, if I try to submit a blank form, then the error message Password must be between 5 and 20 characters shows up. If I comment out that error and resubmit a blank form, then the previous error ( The username provided is invalid ) appears. The two passwords do not match error is working as expected. This is the current form with the error message shown:

How can I tell the code to show the right error?