PHP PDO Form Validation Showing the Wrong Errors

Well, there’s a couple of ways of going about this.

If you want it to just stop at the first error it comes across, instead of doing

if X { A } if Y { B }

, string them all together as one great big if:

if X { A } elseif Y { B } ... else { There were no errors, do Z. }

Alternatively, you can gather up the individual errors into an array, and let the user know they missed multiple things, outputting something like: