PHP PDO Form Validation Showing the Wrong Errors

Oops, I was messing around earlier and made that mistake. Yeah, I know it can’t be both. It needs to be OR, one or the other.

What I mean is if I don’t enter anything in this form, I need this line:

if(empty($_POST['first_name']) && empty($_POST['last_name']) && empty($_POST['username']) && empty($_POST['password']) && empty($_POST['confirm_pwd'])) { $msg = "Please complete the form to add a new user"; }

to work. If I fill out the form, but not the first name, I need this to work:

if(empty($_POST['first_name'])) { $msg = "First Name is required"; }

and so on. Right now, it skips all of them, and goes straight to:

if(strlen($_POST['password']) > 20 || strlen($_POST['password']) < 5) { $msg = "Password must be between 5 and 20 characters"; }

I need to figure out how to make the right error work with the right code.