PHP PDO Form Validation Showing the Wrong Errors

I’m re-writing a registration form for an application and I’m having some issues with the form validation.

Here is the code I have so far:

<?php

session_start();

include ('api/dbconnect.php');

$msg = "";

if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST") {
	$first_name = $_POST['first_name'];
	$last_name = $_POST['last_name'];
	$email = $_POST['email'];
	$username = $_POST['username'];
	$password = password_hash($_POST['password'], PASSWORD_DEFAULT);

	if(empty($_POST['first_name']) && empty($_POST['last_name']) && empty($_POST['username']) && empty($_POST['password']) && empty($_POST['confirm_pwd'])) {
		$msg = "Please complete the form to add a new user";
	}
	
	if(empty($_POST['first_name'])) {
		$msg = "First Name is required";
	}
	
	if(empty($_POST['last_name'])) {
		$msg = "Last Name is required";
	}
	
	if(empty($_POST['username'])) {
		$msg = "A username is required";
	}
	
	if(empty($_POST['password'])) {
		$msg = "A password is required";
	}
	
	if(!preg_match("/[A-Za-z0-9]+/", $_POST['username'])) {
 		$msg = "The username provided is invalid";
	}
	
	if(strlen($_POST['password']) > 20 && strlen($_POST['password']) < 5) {
		$msg = "Password must be between 5 and 20 characters";
	}
	
	if($_POST['password'] != $_POST['confirm_pwd']) {
		$msg = "The two passwords do not match";
	}
	
	/*if (!filter_var($_POST['email'], FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL)) {
  		$msg = "The email address provided is invalid";
	}*/
	
	/*
	$sql = "INSERT INTO users (first_name, last_name, email, username, password) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?, ?)";
	$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
	$stmt->bindParam(1, $_POST['first_name']);
	$stmt->bindParam(2, $_POST['last_name']);
	$stmt->bindParam(3, $_POST['email']);
	$stmt->bindParam(4, $_POST['username']);
	$stmt->bindParam(5, $password);
	$result = $stmt->execute();
	header('Location: users.php');
	exit(); */

}
						
?>

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">

<head>

  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no">
  <meta name="description" content="">
  <meta name="author" content="">

  <title>CABGOP | Add New User</title>

  <!-- Custom fonts for this template-->
  <link href="vendor/fontawesome-free/css/all.min.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Nunito:200,200i,300,300i,400,400i,600,600i,700,700i,800,800i,900,900i" rel="stylesheet">

  <!-- Custom styles for this template-->
  <link href="css/sb-admin-2.min.css" rel="stylesheet">

</head>

<body style="background-color: #2658a8;">

  <div class="container">

    <div class="card o-hidden border-0 shadow-lg my-5">
      <div class="card-body p-0">
        <!-- Nested Row within Card Body -->
        <div class="row">
          <div class="col-lg-5 d-none d-lg-block"><img src="img/cabgop_newuser.png" style="background-color: #d8342b;" width="475" height="530"></div>
          <div class="col-lg-7">
            <div class="p-5">
              <div class="text-center">
                <h1 class="h4 text-gray-900 mb-4">Add New User</h1>
              </div>
              <form class="user" method="post" action="user_new.php">
                <div class="form-group row">
                  <div class="col-sm-6 mb-3 mb-sm-0">
                    <input type="text" class="form-control form-control-user" id="first_name" name="first_name" placeholder="First Name" autocomplete="off">
                  </div>
                  <div class="col-sm-6">
                    <input type="text" class="form-control form-control-user" id="last_name" name="last_name" placeholder="Last Name" autocomplete="off">
                  </div>
                </div>
                <div class="form-group row">
				<div class="col-sm-6 mb-3 mb-sm-0">
                  <input type="email" class="form-control form-control-user" id="email" name="email" placeholder="Email Address (optional)" autocomplete="off">
				  </div> 
				<div class="col-sm-6">
                    <input type="text" class="form-control form-control-user" id="username" name="username" placeholder="Username" autocomplete="off">
                  </div>
				  </div>
                <div class="form-group row">
                  <div class="col-sm-6 mb-3 mb-sm-0">
                    <input type="password" class="form-control form-control-user" id="password" name="password" placeholder="Password" autocomplete="off">
                  </div>
                  <div class="col-sm-6">
                    <input type="password" class="form-control form-control-user" id="confirm_pwd" name="confirm_pwd" placeholder="Confirm Password" autocomplete="off">
                  </div>
				  </div>
				  <div class="custom-control small">
			  	     <p style="text-align: center"><b class="text-danger"><?php echo $msg; //echo '<pre>'.print_r($_POST,true).'</pre>'; ?></b></p>
			  	  </div>			  				  
				<button type="submit" name="register-submit" class="btn btn-primary btn-user btn-block" style="background-color: #a40000; border-color: #a40000;">Create User Account</button>
				<hr>
				<a href="users.php" class="btn btn-warning btn-user btn-block" style="background-color: #2658a8; border-color: #2658a8;">Return to Users</a>
              </form>
            </div>
          </div>
        </div>
      </div>
    </div>

  </div>

  <!-- Bootstrap core JavaScript-->
  <script src="vendor/jquery/jquery.min.js"></script>
  <script src="vendor/bootstrap/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js"></script>

  <!-- Core plugin JavaScript-->
  <script src="vendor/jquery-easing/jquery.easing.min.js"></script>

  <!-- Custom scripts for all pages-->
  <script src="js/sb-admin-2.min.js"></script>

</body>

</html>

The way I want it to work is:

  • First Name, Last Name, Username, Password and Confirm Password are required
  • Password and Confirm Password need to match
  • Password must be between 5 and 20 characters

So, the problem is that the form works and the errors appear, but the errors are mixed up. For example, if I try to submit a blank form, then the error message Password must be between 5 and 20 characters shows up. If I comment out that error and resubmit a blank form, then the previous error (The username provided is invalid) appears. This is the current form with the error message shown:

How can I tell the code to show the right error?