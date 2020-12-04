PHP PDO fetch returns false or empty array based on condition

This is something I am trying to figure out, but won’t working…
In database I have everything I should have, and now I need to fetch values from database by id. I have cart database with several tables and inserted values in it, so in my model I am supposed to return data to controller and basically display to view. It returns empty array or just throws false depends what I am checking for.
Code:
Namespace App\Model;
use App\Core\Database;
use PDO;
Class Products
{
public function getProductsById($id)
{
$sql = "SELECT * FROM products WHERE id = :id";
$stmt = Database::getInstance()->prepare($sql);
$stmt->bindParam(':id', $id);
$stmt->execute();
$products = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
return $products(); // array (size=0) empty
}
}
Note: I tried pretty much everything. I know this is kinda dummy question, and this should work, especially because I have here couple of queries with joins, but this is driving me crazy. Any help would be great.