PHP PDO fetch returns false or empty array based on condition

This is something I am trying to figure out, but won’t working…

In database I have everything I should have, and now I need to fetch values from database by id. I have cart database with several tables and inserted values in it, so in my model I am supposed to return data to controller and basically display to view. It returns empty array or just throws false depends what I am checking for.

Code:

Namespace App\Model; use App\Core\Database; use PDO; Class Products { public function getProductsById($id) { $sql = "SELECT * FROM products WHERE id = :id"; $stmt = Database::getInstance()->prepare($sql); $stmt->bindParam(':id', $id); $stmt->execute(); $products = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); return $products(); // array (size=0) empty } }

Note: I tried pretty much everything. I know this is kinda dummy question, and this should work, especially because I have here couple of queries with joins, but this is driving me crazy. Any help would be great.