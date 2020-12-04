PHP PDO fetch returns false or empty array based on condition

This is something I am trying to figure out, but won’t working…
In database I have everything I should have, and now I need to fetch values from database by id. I have cart database with several tables and inserted values in it, so in my model I am supposed to return data to controller and basically display to view. It returns empty array or just throws false depends what I am checking for.

Code:

Namespace App\Model;

use App\Core\Database;
use PDO;

Class Products
{
    public function getProductsById($id)
   {
       $sql = "SELECT * FROM products WHERE id = :id";
       $stmt = Database::getInstance()->prepare($sql);
       $stmt->bindParam(':id', $id);
       $stmt->execute();
       $products = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); 
       return $products(); // array (size=0) empty
   }
}

Note: I tried pretty much everything. I know this is kinda dummy question, and this should work, especially because I have here couple of queries with joins, but this is driving me crazy. Any help would be great.

#2

Copy/paste anomaly or your actual code?

return $products();

Not clear what you are actually asking. Seems a bit strange that you would have multiple products with the same id.

#3

No, not c/p, I rarely copy and paste code.

No, every product has its own id, basically just want to display every product based on it’s id…