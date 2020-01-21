PHP PDO Delete Query

Sorry if this is a duplicate question, but I’m trying to figure out how to create a delete query using PHP PDO and MySQL.

I have a table on a webpage that has an action column with two buttons. One for editing and one for deleting (like this):

The edit code redirects the user to another page to edit the user’s information. The edit code is functional, but the delete code doesn’t appear to work.

Here is what I have so far:

<?php include ('../dbconnect.php'); $id = $_GET['id']; $stmt = "DELETE FROM users WHERE id = :id"; $stmt->bindParam(':id', $id); // Delete if(isset($_POST['btn_delete'])) { $id = $_GET['id']; $stmt->execute(); header('Location: ../../users.php'); } ?>

My goal is to redirect the user back to the users.php file where the table is. I have a confirmation as well using a Bootstrap Modal (code shown below) that shows when the user clicks the Delete Icon in the users table:

<div class="modal fade" id="deleteModal" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="exampleModalLabel" aria-hidden="true"> <div class="modal-dialog" role="document"> <div class="modal-content"> <div class="modal-header"> <h5 class="modal-title" id="exampleModalLabel">Delete User</h5> <button class="close" type="button" data-dismiss="modal" aria-label="Close"> <span aria-hidden="true">×</span> </button> </div> <div class="modal-body">Are you sure you want to delete this user?</div> <div class="modal-footer"> <button class="btn btn-secondary" type="button" data-dismiss="modal">Cancel</button> <a class="btn btn-danger" href="api/users/delete.php">Delete</a> </div> </div> </div> </div>

I currently see these two errors when I run the script:

Notice: Undefined index: id in C:\xampp\htdocs\ccrp\api\users\delete.php on line 5 Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to a member function bindParam() on string in C:\xampp\htdocs\ccrp\api\users\delete.php:8 Stack trace: #0 {main} thrown in C:\xampp\htdocs\ccrp\api\users\delete.php on line 8

Am I doing this right? How do I fix it?