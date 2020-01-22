PHP PDO Delete Query

I agree completely that using GET is a pour choice for this especially when it comes to making a DB query.

Is the whole page where you are showing those edit/delete icons a FORM table? If so I would use a different approach. That being said, then as also mentioned you will need to use GET not only in the delete.php url but also your delete icon button and modal call as well so appropriate modal is shown.

If your display table (where icons are) is built with a data set then you can make a separate loop to build modal that matches display, but as you are probably using a query result loop, then the modal should be built within the same loop as display. As display is most likely a table, the modal would be in the same cell as the icon.

Not seeing your icon code I will give following example.

Note: The USER ID defines that target modal, the modal ID and the GET id in the delete path so they all match and are unique.

<button type="button" data-toggle="modal" data-target="#deleteModal_<?php echo $user_id;?>">DeleteImage</button> <div class="modal fade" id="deleteModal_<?php echo $user_id;?>" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="exampleModalLabel" aria-hidden="true"> <div class="modal-dialog" role="document"> <div class="modal-content"> <div class="modal-header"> <h5 class="modal-title" id="exampleModalLabel">Delete User</h5> <button class="close" type="button" data-dismiss="modal" aria-label="Close"> <span aria-hidden="true">×</span> </button> </div> <div class="modal-body">Are you sure you want to delete this user?</div> <div class="modal-footer"> <button class="btn btn-secondary" type="button" data-dismiss="modal">Cancel</button> <a class="btn btn-danger" href="api/users/delete.php?id=<?php echo $user_id;?>">Delete</a> </div> </div> </div> </div>

So clicking icon brings up corresponding modal, which has corresponding link to delete page.

The weakest point now is your processing that can only rely on GET[‘id’].

OTHER OPTIONS:

IF the display table IS NOT wrapped in a form then I would add form tags around the modal and pass ALL information with POST to delete.php

IF the display table IS wrapped in a form then I would still pass information with POST but in the modal I would replace the link to a submit button that controls that action and the ID… For example:

<input type="submit" class="btn btn-danger" name="Delete_User[<?php echo $user_id;?>]" value="Delete" />

Now on the page where the main form action is pointing to (I will assume it is pointing to edit.php), you add an IF condition looking for $_POST[‘Delete_User’].

if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST" && isset($_POST['Delete_User'])):

As only one of these delete user buttons will be pressed at one time, you need to get the KEY of the button that was pressed. You can get the KEY by searching for the VALUE.

$id = array_search("Delete",$_POST['Delete_User']);

Now you are free to put your query within the IF condition.

if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST" && isset($_POST['Delete_User'])): $id = array_search("Delete",$_POST['Delete_User']); $sql = "DELETE FROM users WHERE id = :id"; $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql); $stmt->bindParam(':id', $id); $stmt->execute(); header('Location: ../../users.php'); exit; endif;

Bottom line, you could call the modal with GET like the example I gave but should pass values to processing with POST. Anyway should get you going.