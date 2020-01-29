PHP PDO Deactivate User Account with Status Column?

I’m working on trying to build an attendance application using PHP, PDO and MySQL. I currently have a table called users that just shows a list of users that can log into the application. The table structure is shown below.

I have a status column that shows an integer of 1 or 0 . My thoughts are if the column is set to 1 , then the user could log in at anytime since their account is active. If the column is set to 0 , then the user cannot log in at all unless their status is set to 1 again.

I have a graphical table in my app that shows this column. Only users with the Administrator role can access the table:

And an edit form where the option can be changed:

But I don’t have anything in PHP code to provide functionality… What’s the best way to do something like this?

The code I currently have follows. First is the graphical users table in my app:

<?php include('nav/head.php'); if($role_id != '1') { header('Location: error.php'); exit(); } ?> <!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no"> <meta name="description" content=""> <meta name="author" content=""> <title>CCRP | Users</title> <?php include('nav/header.php') ?> <!-- Page Heading --> <h1 class="h3 mb-2 text-gray-800">Users List</h1><br> <!-- <p class="mb-4">DataTables is a third party plugin that is used to generate the demo table below. For more information about DataTables, please visit the <a target="_blank" href="https://datatables.net">official DataTables documentation</a>.</p> --> <!-- DataTables Example --> <div class="card shadow mb-4"> <div class="card-header py-3"> <h6 class="m-0 font-weight-bold text-primary">Add, Edit or Remove User Accounts</h6> </div> <div class="card-body"> <a class="btn btn-success" href="user_new.php"><i class="fa fa-user-plus"></i> Add New User</a> <br><br> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-bordered" id="dataTable" width="100%" cellspacing="0"> <thead> <tr> <th>User ID</th> <th>User Role</th> <th>First Name</th> <th>Last Name</th> <th>Email Address</th> <th>Username</th> <th>Status</th> <th>Action</th> </tr> </thead> <?php $stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT id, role_id, first_name, last_name, email, username, status FROM users"); $stmt->execute(); while($row = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC)) { ?> <tr> <td><?php print($row['id']) ?></td> <td> <?php if ($row['role_id'] === '1') { echo 'Administrator'; } elseif ($row['role_id'] === '2') { echo 'Operator'; } ?> </td> <td><?php print($row['first_name']) ?></td> <td><?php print($row['last_name']) ?></td> <td><?php print($row['email']) ?></td> <td><?php print($row['username']) ?></td> <td> <?php if ($row['status'] === '1') { echo '<strong style="color: #009900;">Active</strong>'; } elseif ($row['status'] === '0') { echo '<strong style="color: #a40000;">Inactive</strong>'; } ?> </td> <td> <a href="user_edit.php?edit_id=<?php print($row['id']); ?>"><i class="fa fa-user-edit"></i></a> <a href="#" data-toggle="modal" data-target="#deleteModal_<?php echo $row['id'];?>"> <i style="color: #a40000;"class="fas fa-trash fa-sm fa-fw mr-2"></i> </a> <!-- Delete Modal --> <div class="modal fade" id="deleteModal_<?php echo $row['id'];?>" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="exampleModalLabel" aria-hidden="true"> <div class="modal-dialog" role="document"> <div class="modal-content"> <div class="modal-header"> <h5 class="modal-title" id="exampleModalLabel">Delete User</h5> <button class="close" type="button" data-dismiss="modal" aria-label="Close"> <span aria-hidden="true">×</span> </button> </div> <div class="modal-body">Are you sure you want to delete <?php print($row['first_name'] . ' ' . $row['last_name']);?> from the users list?</div> <div class="modal-footer"> <button class="btn btn-secondary" type="button" data-dismiss="modal">Cancel</button> <form action="api/users/delete.php" method="post"> <input type="submit" class="btn btn-danger" name="Delete_User[<?php echo $row['id'];?>]" value="Delete" /> </form> </div> </div> </div> </div> </td> </tr> <?php } ?> </table> </div> </div> </div> </div> <!-- /.container-fluid --> </div> <!-- End of Main Content --> <?php include('nav/footer.php'); ?> </html>

Next is the edit form:

<?php include('nav/head.php'); // Define user data by User ID if(isset($_GET['edit_id'])) { $id = $_GET['edit_id']; $stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT * FROM users WHERE id=:id"); $stmt->execute(array(":id" => $id)); $rowUser = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); } else { $id = null; $rowUser = null; } ?> <!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no"> <meta name="description" content=""> <meta name="author" content=""> <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="css/toggle.css"> <title>CCRP | <?php print($rowUser['first_name'] . " " . $rowUser['last_name']); ?></title> <?php include('nav/header.php'); ?> <h1 class="h3 mb-2 text-gray-800"> Edit <?php print($rowUser['first_name'] . " " . $rowUser['last_name']); ?></h1> <br> <form action="api/users/edit.php" method="post"> <input type="hidden" class="form-control" id="id" name="id" placeholder="" value="<?php print($rowUser['id']); ?>" maxlength="255" autocomplete="off" readonly/> <div class="form-group"> <label for="role_id">User Status</label> <!-- <input type="text" class="form-control" id="role_id" name="role_id" placeholder="" value="<?php print($rowUser['role_id']); ?>" maxlength="255" autocomplete="off" /> --> <?php if($rowUser['status'] === '1') { echo '<select class="form-control" id="status" name="status"> <option selected value="1">Active</option> <option value="0">Inactive</option> </select>'; } elseif ($rowUser['status'] === '0') { echo '<select class="form-control" id="status" name="status"> <option value="1">Active</option> <option selected value="0">Inactive</option> </select>'; } ?> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="role_id">User Role</label> <!-- <input type="text" class="form-control" id="role_id" name="role_id" placeholder="" value="<?php print($rowUser['role_id']); ?>" maxlength="255" autocomplete="off" /> --> <?php if($rowUser['role_id'] === '1') { echo '<select class="form-control" id="role_id" name="role_id"> <option selected value="1">Administrator</option> <option value="2">Operator</option> </select>'; } elseif ($rowUser['role_id'] === '2') { echo '<select class="form-control" id="role_id" name="role_id"> <option value="1">Administrator</option> <option selected value="2">Operator</option> </select>'; } ?> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="first_name">First Name</label> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="first_name" name="first_name" placeholder="" value="<?php print($rowUser['first_name']); ?>" maxlength="255" autocomplete="off" /> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="last_name">Last Name</label> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="last_name" name="last_name" placeholder="" value="<?php print($rowUser['last_name']); ?>" maxlength="14" autocomplete="off" /> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="email">Email</label> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="email" name="email" placeholder="" value="<?php print($rowUser['email']); ?>" autocomplete="off" /> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="username">Username</label> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="username" name="username" placeholder="" value="<?php print($rowUser['username']); ?>" autocomplete="off" /> </div> <hr style="background-color: #a40000;"> <div class="form-group"> <label for="password">New Password</label> <input type="password" class="form-control" id="password" name="password" placeholder="" autocomplete="off" /> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="confirm_pwd">Confirm Password</label> <input type="password" class="form-control" id="confirm_pwd" name="confirm_pwd" placeholder="" autocomplete="off" /> </div> <input type="submit" name="btn_save" class="btn btn-success" value="Save"> <input type="submit" name="btn_cancel" class="btn btn-danger" value="Cancel"> </form> </div> <!-- /.container-fluid --> </div> <!-- End of Main Content --> <?php include('nav/footer.php'); ?> </html>

And finally, the edit API: