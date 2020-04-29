PHP PDO Deactivate User Account with Status Column?

Correct.
Here is my current login API. Where’s a good spot to put it?
<?php
session_start();
// Change this to your connection info.
$DATABASE_HOST = 'localhost';
$DATABASE_USER = 'root';
$DATABASE_PASS = '';
$DATABASE_NAME = 'ccrp_db';
// Try and connect using the info above.
$con = mysqli_connect($DATABASE_HOST, $DATABASE_USER, $DATABASE_PASS, $DATABASE_NAME);
if ( mysqli_connect_errno() ) {
// If there is an error with the connection, stop the script and display the error.
die ('Failed to connect to MySQL: ' . mysqli_connect_error());
}
// Now we check if the data from the login form was submitted, isset() will check if the data exists.
if ( !isset($_POST['username'], $_POST['password']) ) {
// Could not get the data that should have been sent.
die ('Please fill both the username and password field!');
}
// Prepare our SQL, preparing the SQL statement will prevent SQL injection.
if ($stmt = $con->prepare('SELECT id, password FROM users WHERE username = ?')) {
// Bind parameters (s = string, i = int, b = blob, etc), in our case the username is a string so we use "s"
$stmt->bind_param('s', $_POST['username']);
$stmt->execute();
// Store the result so we can check if the account exists in the database.
$stmt->store_result();
}
if ($stmt->num_rows > 0) {
$stmt->bind_result($id, $password);
$stmt->fetch();
// Account exists, now we verify the password.
// Note: remember to use password_hash in your registration file to store the hashed passwords.
if (password_verify($_POST['password'], $password)) {
// Verification success! User has loggedin!
// Create sessions so we know the user is logged in, they basically act like cookies but remember the data on the server.
session_regenerate_id();
$_SESSION['loggedin'] = TRUE;
$_SESSION['name'] = $_POST['username'];
$_SESSION['id'] = $id;
header('Location: ../index.php');
} else {
echo 'Incorrect password!';
}
} else {
echo 'Incorrect username!';
}
$stmt->close();
?>
I just realized I probably need to convert this to PDO because the login script uses MySQLi… probably not a good idea to combine the two…