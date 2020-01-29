PHP PDO Deactivate User Account with Status Column?

Okay. Let’s start with a tiny bit of streamlining. Mostly for my own sanity.

if($rowUser['status'] === '1') { echo '<select class="form-control" id="status" name="status"> <option selected value="1">Active</option> <option value="0">Inactive</option> </select>'; } elseif ($rowUser['status'] === '0') { echo '<select class="form-control" id="status" name="status"> <option value="1">Active</option> <option selected value="0">Inactive</option> </select>'; }

Golden Rule of Programming: If you’re repeating yourself, you’ve missed a trick.

Lets slim that down. I’m going to do it this way because there’s only two options:

echo '<select class="form-control" id="status" name="status"> <option'.(($rowUser['status'] === '1') ? ' selected' : '').' value="1">Active</option> <option'.(($rowUser['status'] === '0') ? ' selected' : '').' value="0">Inactive</option> </select>';

(If there were a lot of options, use a foreach.)

jmyrtle: jmyrtle: But I don’t have anything in PHP code to provide functionality… What’s the best way to do something like this?

Which functionality? The code to enforce status?

Adjust your login query to only return a result if the status is 1. (or, if you want to be fancy in your error reporting, pull back the row regardless, and then check with PHP for the status column.)