PHP PDO "Column cannot be null"

That is why it is happening. If the column is
NOT NULL then it can’t be
null, you can’t give it a
null value. So somehow
$present is getting a
null value. What values should it accept?
That is why it is happening. If the column is
$present comes from the HTML form shown below:
<div class="form-group">
<label for="present">Attended  </label>
<input type="checkbox" id="present" name="present" placeholder="" value="1" autocomplete="off" required />
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="attend_state">Plan to Attend State Convention?  </label>
<input type="hidden" id="attend_state" name="attend_state" placeholder="" value="0" autocomplete="off" checked/>
<input type="checkbox" id="attend_state" name="attend_state" placeholder="" value="1" autocomplete="off" checked/>
</div>
The
present alias is a checkbox. It would show a
1 if it was checked or a
0 if it wasn’t.
The
attend_state alias is the same way.
The thing with checkboxes is, when unchecked, they give you nothing.
You will have to use an
isset($_POST['present']) condition to make it a
0 value on
false.
Or change the column to accept
null and use
1 or
null to indicate presence or not.
That’s what I generally do for boolean columns.
Right, but the box is checked before “Yes” is clicked… so it should be going through as
1, not
NULL… right?
Try before params binding…
$member_id = $member_email = $member_phone = $present = $attend_state = '';
Doesn’t this define those variables?
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO attendance (member_id, member_email,
member_phone, present, attend_state) VALUES (:member_id, :member_email,
:member_phone, :present, :attend_state)");
$stmt->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone);
$stmt->bindParam(':present', $present);
$stmt->bindParam(':attend_state', $attend_state);
$id = $_POST["member_id"];
$ary = explode("-", $id);
$member_id = $ary[0];
$member_email = $_POST["member_email"];
$member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"];
$present = $_POST["present"];
$attend_state = $_POST["attend_state"];
$stmt->execute();
I’m not sure. That could be a reason of your problem.
This is where the problem is happening:
if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST" && isset($_POST['btn_convert'])):
$delQuery = $pdo->prepare("DELETE FROM absence WHERE member_id = :member_id");
$delQuery->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$id = $_POST["member_id"];
$ary = explode("-", $id);
$member_id = $ary[0];
$delQuery->execute();
$stmt->execute(); <<-- (right here)
$msg = 'Delegate status converted.';
endif;
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO attendance (member_id, member_email, member_phone, present, attend_state) VALUES (:member_id, :member_email, :member_phone, :present, :attend_state)");
$stmt->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone);
$stmt->bindParam(':present', $present);
$stmt->bindParam(':attend_state', $attend_state);
if($check['num'] > 0) {
$showModal = "true";
} else {
try {
$id = $_POST["member_id"];
$ary = explode("-", $id);
$member_id = $ary[0];
$member_email = $_POST["member_email"];
$member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"];
$present = $_POST["present"];
$attend_state = $_POST["attend_state"];
$stmt->execute();
header('Location: record_attn.php');
exit();
} catch(PDOException $e) {
$msg = "This delegate has already been marked present";
}
}
}
I assume, you should declare the variable before to bind it.
$member_id = 0;
$delQuery->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
I try that, and I get this:
Fatal error : Uncaught PDOException: SQLSTATE[22007]: Invalid datetime format: 1366 Incorrect integer value: ‘’ for column
cabgop_db.
attendance.
present at row 1 in /var/www/cabgop/record_attn.php:63 Stack trace: #0 /var/www/cabgop/record_attn.php(63): PDOStatement->execute() #1 {main} thrown in /var/www/cabgop/record_attn.php on line 63
// Prepare SQL Statement
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO attendance (member_id, member_email,
member_phone, present, attend_state) VALUES (:member_id, :member_email,
:member_phone, :present, :attend_state)");
$member_id = '';
$member_email = '';
$member_phone = '';
$present = '';
$attend_state = '';
$stmt->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone);
$stmt->bindParam(':present', $present);
$stmt->bindParam(':attend_state', $attend_state);
Looks like
$present refreshes itself not. Is
$_POST["present"] realy 1?
If I do
var_dump($_POST) with checkboxes checked, I get a string
'on'
Unchecked, the input does not exist in
$_POST
If the box is checked, yes.
Correction
That is the default, setting the
value="1" (as the OP has) does give
'1' if checked.
Try please…
var_dump($present);
$stmt->execute();
If I put a
var_dump here:
if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST" && isset($_POST['btn_convert'])):
$delQuery = $pdo->prepare("DELETE FROM absence WHERE member_id = :member_id");
$delQuery->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$id = $_POST["member_id"];
$ary = explode("-", $id);
$member_id = $ary[0];
$delQuery->execute();
var_dump($present);
//$stmt->execute();
$msg = 'Delegate status converted.';
endif;
I get this:
string(0) ""
I mean by second execution, for inserting.
This is what appears:
string(1) "1"
// Prepare SQL Statement
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO attendance (member_id, member_email, member_phone, present, attend_state) VALUES (:member_id, :member_email, :member_phone, :present, :attend_state)");
$member_id = '';
$member_email = '';
$member_phone = '';
$present = '';
$attend_state = '';
$stmt->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone);
$stmt->bindParam(':present', $present);
$stmt->bindParam(':attend_state', $attend_state);
// insert a row and add new record
if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) {
// Check to see if delegate exists in the Absence table
$fsQuery = $pdo->prepare("SELECT COUNT(*) AS num FROM absence WHERE member_id = :member_id");
$fsQuery->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$id = $_POST["member_id"];
$ary = explode("-", $id);
$member_id = $ary[0];
$fsQuery->execute();
$check = $fsQuery->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
if($check['num'] > 0) {
$showModal = "true";
} else {
try {
$id = $_POST["member_id"];
$ary = explode("-", $id);
$member_id = $ary[0];
$member_email = $_POST["member_email"];
$member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"];
$present = $_POST["present"];
$attend_state = $_POST["attend_state"];
var_dump($present);
//$stmt->execute();
//header('Location: record_attn.php');
exit();
} catch(PDOException $e) {
$msg = "This delegate has already been marked present";
}
}
}
New Discovery:
I found out that if I go back and refresh the page, the code runs as it should. But why am I getting an error if it works properly?
if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST" && isset($_POST['btn_convert'])):
$delQuery = $pdo->prepare("DELETE FROM absence WHERE member_id = :member_id");
$delQuery->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$id = $_POST["member_id"];
$ary = explode("-", $id);
$member_id = $ary[0];
$delQuery->execute();
$stmt->execute();
$msg = 'Delegate status converted.';
endif;
if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST" && isset($_POST['btn_stop'])):
$msg = "This delegate could not be marked present. Please try again.";
endif;
UPDATE
Figured it out. The values weren’t being passed through the statement.
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.