PHP PDO "Column cannot be null"

$present comes from the HTML form shown below:

<div class="form-group"> <label for="present">Attended </label> <input type="checkbox" id="present" name="present" placeholder="" value="1" autocomplete="off" required /> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="attend_state">Plan to Attend State Convention? </label> <input type="hidden" id="attend_state" name="attend_state" placeholder="" value="0" autocomplete="off" checked/> <input type="checkbox" id="attend_state" name="attend_state" placeholder="" value="1" autocomplete="off" checked/> </div>

The present alias is a checkbox. It would show a 1 if it was checked or a 0 if it wasn’t.