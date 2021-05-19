PHP PDO "Column cannot be null"

PHP
#2

That is why it is happening. If the column is NOT NULL then it can’t be null, you can’t give it a null value. So somehow $present is getting a null value. What values should it accept?

1 Like
#3

$present comes from the HTML form shown below:

<div class="form-group">
			<label for="present">Attended &nbsp</label>
			<input type="checkbox" id="present" name="present" placeholder="" value="1" autocomplete="off" required />
		</div>
		<div class="form-group">
			<label for="attend_state">Plan to Attend State Convention? &nbsp</label>
      <input type="hidden" id="attend_state" name="attend_state" placeholder="" value="0" autocomplete="off" checked/>
      <input type="checkbox" id="attend_state" name="attend_state" placeholder="" value="1" autocomplete="off" checked/>
		</div>

The present alias is a checkbox. It would show a 1 if it was checked or a 0 if it wasn’t.

The attend_state alias is the same way.

#4

The thing with checkboxes is, when unchecked, they give you nothing.
You will have to use an isset($_POST['present']) condition to make it a 0 value on false.
Or change the column to accept null and use 1 or null to indicate presence or not.
That’s what I generally do for boolean columns.

1 Like
#5

Right, but the box is checked before “Yes” is clicked… so it should be going through as 1, not NULL… right?

#6

Try before params binding…

$member_id = $member_email = $member_phone = $present = $attend_state = '';
#7

Doesn’t this define those variables?

$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO attendance (member_id, member_email,
member_phone, present, attend_state) VALUES (:member_id, :member_email, 
:member_phone, :present, :attend_state)");
$stmt->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone);
$stmt->bindParam(':present', $present);
$stmt->bindParam(':attend_state', $attend_state);

$id = $_POST["member_id"];
      $ary = explode("-", $id);
      $member_id = $ary[0];
      $member_email = $_POST["member_email"];
      $member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"];
      $present = $_POST["present"];
      $attend_state = $_POST["attend_state"];
      $stmt->execute();
#8

I’m not sure. That could be a reason of your problem.

#9

This is where the problem is happening:

if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST" && isset($_POST['btn_convert'])):
  $delQuery = $pdo->prepare("DELETE FROM absence WHERE member_id = :member_id");
  $delQuery->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
  $id = $_POST["member_id"];
  $ary = explode("-", $id);
  $member_id = $ary[0];
  $delQuery->execute();
  $stmt->execute(); <<-- (right here)
  $msg = 'Delegate status converted.';
endif;

$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO attendance (member_id, member_email, member_phone, present, attend_state) VALUES (:member_id, :member_email, :member_phone, :present, :attend_state)");
$stmt->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone);
$stmt->bindParam(':present', $present);
$stmt->bindParam(':attend_state', $attend_state);

if($check['num'] > 0) {
    $showModal = "true";
  } else {
    try {
      $id = $_POST["member_id"];
      $ary = explode("-", $id);
      $member_id = $ary[0];
      $member_email = $_POST["member_email"];
      $member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"];
      $present = $_POST["present"];
      $attend_state = $_POST["attend_state"];
      $stmt->execute();
      header('Location: record_attn.php');
      exit();
    } catch(PDOException $e) {
        $msg = "This delegate has already been marked present";
      }
    }
  }
#10

I assume, you should declare the variable before to bind it.

$member_id = 0;
$delQuery->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
#11

I try that, and I get this:

Fatal error : Uncaught PDOException: SQLSTATE[22007]: Invalid datetime format: 1366 Incorrect integer value: ‘’ for column cabgop_db.attendance.present at row 1 in /var/www/cabgop/record_attn.php:63 Stack trace: #0 /var/www/cabgop/record_attn.php(63): PDOStatement->execute() #1 {main} thrown in /var/www/cabgop/record_attn.php on line 63

// Prepare SQL Statement
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO attendance (member_id, member_email, 
member_phone, present, attend_state) VALUES (:member_id, :member_email, 
:member_phone, :present, :attend_state)");
$member_id = '';
$member_email = '';
$member_phone = '';
$present = '';
$attend_state = '';
$stmt->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone);
$stmt->bindParam(':present', $present);
$stmt->bindParam(':attend_state', $attend_state);
#12

Looks like $present refreshes itself not. Is $_POST["present"] realy 1?

#13

If I do var_dump($_POST) with checkboxes checked, I get a string 'on'
Unchecked, the input does not exist in $_POST

#14

If the box is checked, yes.

#15

Correction
That is the default, setting the value="1" (as the OP has) does give '1' if checked.

#16

Try please…

var_dump($present);
$stmt->execute();
#17

If I put a var_dump here:

if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST" && isset($_POST['btn_convert'])):
  $delQuery = $pdo->prepare("DELETE FROM absence WHERE member_id = :member_id");
  $delQuery->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
  $id = $_POST["member_id"];
  $ary = explode("-", $id);
  $member_id = $ary[0];
  $delQuery->execute();
  var_dump($present);
  //$stmt->execute();
  $msg = 'Delegate status converted.';
endif;

I get this:

string(0) ""
#18

I mean by second execution, for inserting.

#19

This is what appears:

string(1) "1"

// Prepare SQL Statement
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO attendance (member_id, member_email, member_phone, present, attend_state) VALUES (:member_id, :member_email, :member_phone, :present, :attend_state)");
$member_id = '';
$member_email = '';
$member_phone = '';
$present = '';
$attend_state = '';
$stmt->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone);
$stmt->bindParam(':present', $present);
$stmt->bindParam(':attend_state', $attend_state);

// insert a row and add new record
if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) {
  // Check to see if delegate exists in the Absence table
  $fsQuery = $pdo->prepare("SELECT COUNT(*) AS num FROM absence WHERE member_id = :member_id");
  $fsQuery->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
  $id = $_POST["member_id"];
  $ary = explode("-", $id);
  $member_id = $ary[0];
  $fsQuery->execute();
  $check = $fsQuery->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);

  if($check['num'] > 0) {
    $showModal = "true";
  } else {
    try {
      $id = $_POST["member_id"];
      $ary = explode("-", $id);
      $member_id = $ary[0];
      $member_email = $_POST["member_email"];
      $member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"];
      $present = $_POST["present"];
      $attend_state = $_POST["attend_state"];
      var_dump($present);
      //$stmt->execute();
      //header('Location: record_attn.php');
      exit();
    } catch(PDOException $e) {
        $msg = "This delegate has already been marked present";
      }
    }
  }
#20

New Discovery:

I found out that if I go back and refresh the page, the code runs as it should. But why am I getting an error if it works properly?

image

if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST" && isset($_POST['btn_convert'])):
  $delQuery = $pdo->prepare("DELETE FROM absence WHERE member_id = :member_id");
  $delQuery->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
  $id = $_POST["member_id"];
  $ary = explode("-", $id);
  $member_id = $ary[0];
  $delQuery->execute();
  $stmt->execute();
  $msg = 'Delegate status converted.';
endif;
if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST" && isset($_POST['btn_stop'])):
  $msg = "This delegate could not be marked present. Please try again.";
endif;

UPDATE

Figured it out. The values weren’t being passed through the statement.

#22

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.