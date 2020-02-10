PHP PDO App - Rewrite PDF report based on Precinct

#1

I am generating a PDF report for an attendance application that I am finishing up. However, I realized that the code in the report is very repetitive and takes up a LOT of lines of code and can be a major hassle to edit.

The PDF creates a list of people who are marked as present or marked as an excused absence ordered and separated by precinct per page.

Is there a better way to rewrite this code:

<?php

require("fpdf/fpdf.php");
include("../dbconnect.php");

class Report extends FPDF {
	function header() {
		$this->Image('../../img/ccrp_seal.png', 10, 6, 25, 25);
		$this->SetFont('Arial', 'B', 14);
		$this->Cell(275, 5, 'Cabarrus County GOP Convention' . ' ' . date("Y"), 0, 0, 'C');
		$this->Ln();
		$this->SetFont('Arial', '', 12);
		$this->Cell(275, 10, 'Precinct Report', 0, 0, 'C');
		$this->Ln(25);
	}
	
	function footer() {
		$this->SetY(-15);
		$this->SetFont('Arial', '', 8);
		$this->Cell(0, 10, 'Page '. $this->PageNo(), 0, 0,'R');
	}
	
	function headerPrecinct() {
		$x = $this->GetX();
		$this->SetX(21);
		$this->SetFont('Arial', 'B', 10);
		$this->Cell(20, 10, 'Precinct', 1, 0, 'C');
		$this->Cell(60, 10, 'Member Name', 1, 0, 'C');
		$this->Cell(100, 10, 'Residential Address', 1, 0, 'C');
		$this->Cell(20, 10, 'Present', 1, 0, 'C');
		$this->Cell(36, 10, 'Excused Absence', 1, 0, 'C');
		$this->Ln();
		$this->SetX($x);
		
	}
	
	function viewPrecinct_0102() {
		$this->SetFont('Arial', '', 8);
		global $pdo;
		$sql = "SELECT precinct, CONCAT(last_name, ', ', first_name, ' ', middle_name, ' ', IFNULL(suffix, ' ')) as full_name, residential_address, IF(at.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'present', IF(ab.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'absent' FROM members m LEFT JOIN attendance at ON at.member_id = m.id LEFT JOIN absence ab ON ab.member_id = m.id WHERE m.precinct = '01-02' AND (at.present = 1 OR ab.absent = 1) ORDER BY m.precinct, m.id;";
		$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
		$stmt->execute();
		while($data = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ)) {
			$x = $this->GetX();
			$this->SetX(21);
			$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->precinct, 1, 0, 'C');
			$this->Cell(60, 10, $data->full_name, 1, 0, 'C');
			$this->Cell(100, 10, $data->residential_address, 1, 0, 'C');
			$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->present, 1, 0, 'C');
			$this->Cell(36, 10, $data->absent, 1, 0, 'C');
			$this->Ln();
			$this->SetX($x);			
		}
	}
	
	function viewPrecinct_0104() {
		$this->SetFont('Arial', '', 8);
		global $pdo;
		$sql = "SELECT precinct, CONCAT(last_name, ', ', first_name, ' ', middle_name, ' ', IFNULL(suffix, ' ')) as full_name, residential_address, IF(at.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'present', IF(ab.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'absent' FROM members m LEFT JOIN attendance at ON at.member_id = m.id LEFT JOIN absence ab ON ab.member_id = m.id WHERE m.precinct = '01-04' AND (at.present = 1 OR ab.absent = 1) ORDER BY m.precinct, m.id;";
		$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
		$stmt->execute();
		while($data = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ)) {
			$x = $this->GetX();
			$this->SetX(21);
			$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->precinct, 1, 0, 'C');
			$this->Cell(60, 10, $data->full_name, 1, 0, 'C');
			$this->Cell(100, 10, $data->residential_address, 1, 0, 'C');
			$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->present, 1, 0, 'C');
			$this->Cell(36, 10, $data->absent, 1, 0, 'C');
			$this->Ln();
			$this->SetX($x);			
		}
	}
	
	function viewPrecinct_0107() {
		$this->SetFont('Arial', '', 8);
		global $pdo;
		$sql = "SELECT precinct, CONCAT(last_name, ', ', first_name, ' ', middle_name, ' ', IFNULL(suffix, ' ')) as full_name, residential_address, IF(at.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'present', IF(ab.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'absent' FROM members m LEFT JOIN attendance at ON at.member_id = m.id LEFT JOIN absence ab ON ab.member_id = m.id WHERE m.precinct = '01-07' AND (at.present = 1 OR ab.absent = 1) ORDER BY m.precinct, m.id;";
		$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
		$stmt->execute();
		while($data = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ)) {
			$x = $this->GetX();
			$this->SetX(21);
			$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->precinct, 1, 0, 'C');
			$this->Cell(60, 10, $data->full_name, 1, 0, 'C');
			$this->Cell(100, 10, $data->residential_address, 1, 0, 'C');
			$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->present, 1, 0, 'C');
			$this->Cell(36, 10, $data->absent, 1, 0, 'C');
			$this->Ln();
			$this->SetX($x);		
		}
	}
}

$pdf = new Report();
$pdf->SetTitle('CABGOP | Precinct Report');
$pdf->AliasNbPages();
$pdf->AddPage('L', 'Letter', 0);
$pdf->headerPrecinct();
$pdf->viewPrecinct_0102();
$pdf->AddPage('L', 'Letter', 0);
$pdf->headerPrecinct();
$pdf->viewPrecinct_0104();
$pdf->AddPage('L', 'Letter', 0);
$pdf->headerPrecinct();
$pdf->viewPrecinct_0107();
$pdf->Output();

?>

with this query:

SELECT precinct, 
CONCAT(last_name, ', ', first_name, ' ', middle_name, ' ', IFNULL(suffix, ' ')) as full_name, residential_address, 
IF(at.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'present', 
IF(ab.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'absent'
FROM members m 
LEFT JOIN attendance at ON at.member_id = m.id 
LEFT JOIN absence ab ON ab.member_id = m.id 
WHERE m.precinct = '01-02' AND (at.present = 1 OR ab.absent = 1) 
ORDER BY m.precinct, m.id;

and get the same result?

For the record, I am using FPDF to generate this report. I cannot post the entire PDF code as I am limited to how long my post can be, but basically, the viewPrecinct() function repeats throughout the entire code and I have to list $pdf->viewPrecinct() at the end numerous times.

#2

You need to use a datacentric approach, rather than a piecemeal approach. Query to get all the data that you want in the order that you want it, index/pivot the data using the precinct number when you retrieve it, then simple loop over the resultant arrays of arrays of data, supplying each array of precinct data to a general-purpose function that produces the output from that data. This will also separate the database specific code, that knows how to query for and retrieve the data, from the presentation code, that knows how to produce the desired output.

#3

This query:

SELECT precinct, 
CONCAT(last_name, ', ', first_name, ' ', middle_name, ' ', IFNULL(suffix, ' ')) as full_name, residential_address, 
IF(at.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'present', 
IF(ab.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'absent'
FROM members m 
LEFT JOIN attendance at ON at.member_id = m.id 
LEFT JOIN absence ab ON ab.member_id = m.id 
WHERE at.present = 1 OR ab.absent = 1 
ORDER BY m.precinct, m.id

shows all of the data I need, but I would like precincts to be separated by page. Forgive me, but I don’t quite understand. Can you explain a bit further by giving an example?

#4

This

function viewPrecinct_0102() {
... 
function viewPrecinct_0104() {

seems as if it could be replaced by

function viewPrecinct($precinct_code) {

and pass the code into the function. And maybe this

$pdf->AddPage('L', 'Letter', 0);
$pdf->headerPrecinct();
$pdf->viewPrecinct_0102();
$pdf->AddPage('L', 'Letter', 0);
$pdf->headerPrecinct();
$pdf->viewPrecinct_0104();

could loop through a SELECT DISTINCT result set to build a list of precincts, rather than hard-coding it. And maybe your view_precinct() function should call headerPrecinct() rather than the calling code doing it each time?

Equally, though, could you run a single query, and when your precinct changes, throw a new page and a header?

// pseudo-code
run query
loop through results:
  if new-precinct <> last-precinct
    output footer for last-precinct
    throw page 
    output header for new precinct
    end if
  output data
  last-precinct = new-precinct
end of loop
#5

That was one of my thoughts in rewriting it, but I am not sure what the best way to define the precinct would be? Based on the query I provided in my last reply, I get this in the precinct column:

image

There’s multiple values with the same precinct. I want that to show in the data that returns in the table.

I researched SELECT DISTINCT and from what I read, DISTINCT is used to select different data rather than data with duplicate values. Are you saying that I would be using 2 queries in this report? I don’t see how SELECT DISTINCT would change the data that is generated.

That is a possibility, but I need to add another header in here that shows what page is what precinct. For example, one page would say “Precinct 01-01” the next “Precinct 01-02” and so on.

Yes, but what happens to the data?