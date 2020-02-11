PHP PDO App - Rewrite PDF report based on Precinct

I am generating a PDF report for an attendance application that I am finishing up. However, I realized that the code in the report is very repetitive and takes up a LOT of lines of code and can be a major hassle to edit.
The PDF creates a list of people who are marked as present or marked as an excused absence ordered and separated by precinct per page.
Is there a better way to rewrite this code:
<?php
require("fpdf/fpdf.php");
include("../dbconnect.php");
class Report extends FPDF {
function header() {
$this->Image('../../img/ccrp_seal.png', 10, 6, 25, 25);
$this->SetFont('Arial', 'B', 14);
$this->Cell(275, 5, 'Cabarrus County GOP Convention' . ' ' . date("Y"), 0, 0, 'C');
$this->Ln();
$this->SetFont('Arial', '', 12);
$this->Cell(275, 10, 'Precinct Report', 0, 0, 'C');
$this->Ln(25);
}
function footer() {
$this->SetY(-15);
$this->SetFont('Arial', '', 8);
$this->Cell(0, 10, 'Page '. $this->PageNo(), 0, 0,'R');
}
function headerPrecinct() {
$x = $this->GetX();
$this->SetX(21);
$this->SetFont('Arial', 'B', 10);
$this->Cell(20, 10, 'Precinct', 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(60, 10, 'Member Name', 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(100, 10, 'Residential Address', 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(20, 10, 'Present', 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(36, 10, 'Excused Absence', 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Ln();
$this->SetX($x);
}
function viewPrecinct_0102() {
$this->SetFont('Arial', '', 8);
global $pdo;
$sql = "SELECT precinct, CONCAT(last_name, ', ', first_name, ' ', middle_name, ' ', IFNULL(suffix, ' ')) as full_name, residential_address, IF(at.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'present', IF(ab.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'absent' FROM members m LEFT JOIN attendance at ON at.member_id = m.id LEFT JOIN absence ab ON ab.member_id = m.id WHERE m.precinct = '01-02' AND (at.present = 1 OR ab.absent = 1) ORDER BY m.precinct, m.id;";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute();
while($data = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ)) {
$x = $this->GetX();
$this->SetX(21);
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->precinct, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(60, 10, $data->full_name, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(100, 10, $data->residential_address, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->present, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(36, 10, $data->absent, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Ln();
$this->SetX($x);
}
}
function viewPrecinct_0104() {
$this->SetFont('Arial', '', 8);
global $pdo;
$sql = "SELECT precinct, CONCAT(last_name, ', ', first_name, ' ', middle_name, ' ', IFNULL(suffix, ' ')) as full_name, residential_address, IF(at.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'present', IF(ab.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'absent' FROM members m LEFT JOIN attendance at ON at.member_id = m.id LEFT JOIN absence ab ON ab.member_id = m.id WHERE m.precinct = '01-04' AND (at.present = 1 OR ab.absent = 1) ORDER BY m.precinct, m.id;";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute();
while($data = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ)) {
$x = $this->GetX();
$this->SetX(21);
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->precinct, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(60, 10, $data->full_name, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(100, 10, $data->residential_address, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->present, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(36, 10, $data->absent, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Ln();
$this->SetX($x);
}
}
function viewPrecinct_0107() {
$this->SetFont('Arial', '', 8);
global $pdo;
$sql = "SELECT precinct, CONCAT(last_name, ', ', first_name, ' ', middle_name, ' ', IFNULL(suffix, ' ')) as full_name, residential_address, IF(at.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'present', IF(ab.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'absent' FROM members m LEFT JOIN attendance at ON at.member_id = m.id LEFT JOIN absence ab ON ab.member_id = m.id WHERE m.precinct = '01-07' AND (at.present = 1 OR ab.absent = 1) ORDER BY m.precinct, m.id;";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute();
while($data = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ)) {
$x = $this->GetX();
$this->SetX(21);
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->precinct, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(60, 10, $data->full_name, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(100, 10, $data->residential_address, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->present, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(36, 10, $data->absent, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Ln();
$this->SetX($x);
}
}
}
$pdf = new Report();
$pdf->SetTitle('CABGOP | Precinct Report');
$pdf->AliasNbPages();
$pdf->AddPage('L', 'Letter', 0);
$pdf->headerPrecinct();
$pdf->viewPrecinct_0102();
$pdf->AddPage('L', 'Letter', 0);
$pdf->headerPrecinct();
$pdf->viewPrecinct_0104();
$pdf->AddPage('L', 'Letter', 0);
$pdf->headerPrecinct();
$pdf->viewPrecinct_0107();
$pdf->Output();
?>
with this query:
SELECT precinct,
CONCAT(last_name, ', ', first_name, ' ', middle_name, ' ', IFNULL(suffix, ' ')) as full_name, residential_address,
IF(at.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'present',
IF(ab.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'absent'
FROM members m
LEFT JOIN attendance at ON at.member_id = m.id
LEFT JOIN absence ab ON ab.member_id = m.id
WHERE m.precinct = '01-02' AND (at.present = 1 OR ab.absent = 1)
ORDER BY m.precinct, m.id;
and get the same result?
For the record, I am using FPDF to generate this report. I cannot post the entire PDF code as I am limited to how long my post can be, but basically, the
viewPrecinct() function repeats throughout the entire code and I have to list
$pdf->viewPrecinct() at the end numerous times.