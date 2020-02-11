PHP PDO App - Rewrite PDF report based on Precinct

I am generating a PDF report for an attendance application that I am finishing up. However, I realized that the code in the report is very repetitive and takes up a LOT of lines of code and can be a major hassle to edit.

The PDF creates a list of people who are marked as present or marked as an excused absence ordered and separated by precinct per page.

Is there a better way to rewrite this code:

<?php require("fpdf/fpdf.php"); include("../dbconnect.php"); class Report extends FPDF { function header() { $this->Image('../../img/ccrp_seal.png', 10, 6, 25, 25); $this->SetFont('Arial', 'B', 14); $this->Cell(275, 5, 'Cabarrus County GOP Convention' . ' ' . date("Y"), 0, 0, 'C'); $this->Ln(); $this->SetFont('Arial', '', 12); $this->Cell(275, 10, 'Precinct Report', 0, 0, 'C'); $this->Ln(25); } function footer() { $this->SetY(-15); $this->SetFont('Arial', '', 8); $this->Cell(0, 10, 'Page '. $this->PageNo(), 0, 0,'R'); } function headerPrecinct() { $x = $this->GetX(); $this->SetX(21); $this->SetFont('Arial', 'B', 10); $this->Cell(20, 10, 'Precinct', 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(60, 10, 'Member Name', 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(100, 10, 'Residential Address', 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(20, 10, 'Present', 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(36, 10, 'Excused Absence', 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Ln(); $this->SetX($x); } function viewPrecinct_0102() { $this->SetFont('Arial', '', 8); global $pdo; $sql = "SELECT precinct, CONCAT(last_name, ', ', first_name, ' ', middle_name, ' ', IFNULL(suffix, ' ')) as full_name, residential_address, IF(at.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'present', IF(ab.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'absent' FROM members m LEFT JOIN attendance at ON at.member_id = m.id LEFT JOIN absence ab ON ab.member_id = m.id WHERE m.precinct = '01-02' AND (at.present = 1 OR ab.absent = 1) ORDER BY m.precinct, m.id;"; $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql); $stmt->execute(); while($data = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ)) { $x = $this->GetX(); $this->SetX(21); $this->Cell(20, 10, $data->precinct, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(60, 10, $data->full_name, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(100, 10, $data->residential_address, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(20, 10, $data->present, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(36, 10, $data->absent, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Ln(); $this->SetX($x); } } function viewPrecinct_0104() { $this->SetFont('Arial', '', 8); global $pdo; $sql = "SELECT precinct, CONCAT(last_name, ', ', first_name, ' ', middle_name, ' ', IFNULL(suffix, ' ')) as full_name, residential_address, IF(at.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'present', IF(ab.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'absent' FROM members m LEFT JOIN attendance at ON at.member_id = m.id LEFT JOIN absence ab ON ab.member_id = m.id WHERE m.precinct = '01-04' AND (at.present = 1 OR ab.absent = 1) ORDER BY m.precinct, m.id;"; $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql); $stmt->execute(); while($data = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ)) { $x = $this->GetX(); $this->SetX(21); $this->Cell(20, 10, $data->precinct, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(60, 10, $data->full_name, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(100, 10, $data->residential_address, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(20, 10, $data->present, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(36, 10, $data->absent, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Ln(); $this->SetX($x); } } function viewPrecinct_0107() { $this->SetFont('Arial', '', 8); global $pdo; $sql = "SELECT precinct, CONCAT(last_name, ', ', first_name, ' ', middle_name, ' ', IFNULL(suffix, ' ')) as full_name, residential_address, IF(at.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'present', IF(ab.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'absent' FROM members m LEFT JOIN attendance at ON at.member_id = m.id LEFT JOIN absence ab ON ab.member_id = m.id WHERE m.precinct = '01-07' AND (at.present = 1 OR ab.absent = 1) ORDER BY m.precinct, m.id;"; $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql); $stmt->execute(); while($data = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ)) { $x = $this->GetX(); $this->SetX(21); $this->Cell(20, 10, $data->precinct, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(60, 10, $data->full_name, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(100, 10, $data->residential_address, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(20, 10, $data->present, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(36, 10, $data->absent, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Ln(); $this->SetX($x); } } } $pdf = new Report(); $pdf->SetTitle('CABGOP | Precinct Report'); $pdf->AliasNbPages(); $pdf->AddPage('L', 'Letter', 0); $pdf->headerPrecinct(); $pdf->viewPrecinct_0102(); $pdf->AddPage('L', 'Letter', 0); $pdf->headerPrecinct(); $pdf->viewPrecinct_0104(); $pdf->AddPage('L', 'Letter', 0); $pdf->headerPrecinct(); $pdf->viewPrecinct_0107(); $pdf->Output(); ?>

with this query:

SELECT precinct, CONCAT(last_name, ', ', first_name, ' ', middle_name, ' ', IFNULL(suffix, ' ')) as full_name, residential_address, IF(at.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'present', IF(ab.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'absent' FROM members m LEFT JOIN attendance at ON at.member_id = m.id LEFT JOIN absence ab ON ab.member_id = m.id WHERE m.precinct = '01-02' AND (at.present = 1 OR ab.absent = 1) ORDER BY m.precinct, m.id;

and get the same result?