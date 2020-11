Next and previous pages are typically implemented through the use of the “LIMIT” clause in MySQL. You fetch the results of all the pages and then using the LIMIT clause you can select which results are shown on the first page versus consecutive pages.

Assume you want to show 10 results per page. LIMIT 0,10 would show the first ten (page 1), LIMIT 10,10 would show the next ten (page 2) etc. See the pattern?

x = (Page Num - 1) * results_per_page

Then you use that in the LIMIT clause LIMIT x, results_per_page

So for your example you can query for the page that is hello with the sub_page thanks and from those results use LIMIT clause.

I hope you get what I am saying.