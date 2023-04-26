PHP Pagination and Checkboxes

Hi Guys
please assist. I have checkboxes and pagination but when i move to the next page it forgets the value of the first so when i press submitt after for example choosing a checkbox on page 1, 2 and 3 it would only carry through the last one

PS… CHATGPT cant help :frowning:

<?php
include ('dbconnection.php');

// Number of results to display per page
$results_per_page = 10;

// Determine the current page number
if (!isset($_GET['page'])) {
    $current_page = 1;
} else {
    $current_page = $_GET['page'];
}

// Calculate the starting and ending results for the current page
$start_index = ($current_page - 1) * $results_per_page;
$end_index = $start_index + $results_per_page;

// Get the total number of results
$sql_count = "SELECT COUNT(*) FROM defects WHERE status = 'OPEN'";
$result_count = mysqli_query($link6, $sql_count);
$row_count = mysqli_fetch_row($result_count);
$total_results = $row_count[0];

// Calculate the total number of pages
$total_pages = ceil($total_results / $results_per_page);

// Retrieve the results for the current page
$sql = "SELECT * FROM defects WHERE status = 'OPEN' LIMIT $start_index, $results_per_page";
$result = mysqli_query($link6, $sql);

?>

<HTML>
    <form action="assign.php" method="post">
        <table>
            <thead>
                <tr>
                    <th>Defect No</th>
                    <th>Defect Id</th>
                    <th>Trade Type</th>
                    <th>Defect Type</th>
                    <th>Urgency</th>
                    <th>Description</th>
                    <th>Door Number</th>
                    <th>Area</th>
                    <th>Reported By</th>
                    <th>Client Details</th>
                    <th>Contact Number</th>
                    <th>Date Reported</th>
                    <th>Select Defect</th>
                </tr>
            </thead>
            <tbody>
                <?php
                $no = $start_index + 1;
                while ($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result)) {
                    echo "<tr>";
                    echo "<td class='datatable'>$no</td>";
                    echo "<td class='datatable'>{$row['id']}</td>";
                    echo "<td class='datatable'>{$row['type']}</td>";
                    echo "<td class='datatable'>{$row['dtype']}</td>";
                    echo "<td class='datatable'>{$row['urgency']}</td>";
                    echo "<td class='datatable'>{$row['descr']}</td>";
                    echo "<td class='datatable'>{$row['doornum']}</td>";
                    echo "<td class='datatable'>{$row['area']}</td>";
                    echo "<td class='datatable'>{$row['reportedby']}</td>";
                    echo "<td class='datatable'>{$row['namesurname']}</td>";
                    echo "<td class='datatable'>{$row['contact']}</td>";
                    echo "<td class='datatable'>{$row['date']}</td>";
                    echo "<td><input type='checkbox' name='check[]' value='{$row['id']}'></td>";
                    echo "</tr>";
                    $no++;
                }
                ?>
            </tbody>
        </table>
        <?php
    // Display pagination links
    if ($total_pages > 1) {
      echo "<div>";
      if ($current_page > 1) {
        echo "<a href='assign.php?page=".($current_page - 1)."'>Previous</a>";
      }
      for ($i = 1; $i <= $total_pages; $i++) {
        if ($i == $current_page) {
          echo "<span>$i</span>";
        } else {
          echo "<a href='opencalls.php?page=$i'>$i</a>";
        }
      }
      echo "</div>";
    }
  ?>
  <button type="submit" class="pure-button pure-button-primary">Submit</button>
</form>
If your code was formatted better I could give you better help as I’m a human :joy:. (I’m joking)

I think I know what your problem is though and I’ll give you a small example what I’m talking about

(https://www.phototechguru.com/dashboard.php?category=general&page=2)

You see category and page in the url?

Well, both have to be handle otherwise it will “forget” one of the $_GET statements. I am guessing that is what is happening to your checkboxes?