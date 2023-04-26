PHP Pagination and Checkboxes

Hi Guys
please assist. I have checkboxes and pagination but when i move to the next page it forgets the value of the first so when i press submitt after for example choosing a checkbox on page 1, 2 and 3 it would only carry through the last one
PS… CHATGPT cant help
<?php
include ('dbconnection.php');
// Number of results to display per page
$results_per_page = 10;
// Determine the current page number
if (!isset($_GET['page'])) {
$current_page = 1;
} else {
$current_page = $_GET['page'];
}
// Calculate the starting and ending results for the current page
$start_index = ($current_page - 1) * $results_per_page;
$end_index = $start_index + $results_per_page;
// Get the total number of results
$sql_count = "SELECT COUNT(*) FROM defects WHERE status = 'OPEN'";
$result_count = mysqli_query($link6, $sql_count);
$row_count = mysqli_fetch_row($result_count);
$total_results = $row_count[0];
// Calculate the total number of pages
$total_pages = ceil($total_results / $results_per_page);
// Retrieve the results for the current page
$sql = "SELECT * FROM defects WHERE status = 'OPEN' LIMIT $start_index, $results_per_page";
$result = mysqli_query($link6, $sql);
?>
<HTML>
<form action="assign.php" method="post">
<table>
<thead>
<tr>
<th>Defect No</th>
<th>Defect Id</th>
<th>Trade Type</th>
<th>Defect Type</th>
<th>Urgency</th>
<th>Description</th>
<th>Door Number</th>
<th>Area</th>
<th>Reported By</th>
<th>Client Details</th>
<th>Contact Number</th>
<th>Date Reported</th>
<th>Select Defect</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<?php
$no = $start_index + 1;
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result)) {
echo "<tr>";
echo "<td class='datatable'>$no</td>";
echo "<td class='datatable'>{$row['id']}</td>";
echo "<td class='datatable'>{$row['type']}</td>";
echo "<td class='datatable'>{$row['dtype']}</td>";
echo "<td class='datatable'>{$row['urgency']}</td>";
echo "<td class='datatable'>{$row['descr']}</td>";
echo "<td class='datatable'>{$row['doornum']}</td>";
echo "<td class='datatable'>{$row['area']}</td>";
echo "<td class='datatable'>{$row['reportedby']}</td>";
echo "<td class='datatable'>{$row['namesurname']}</td>";
echo "<td class='datatable'>{$row['contact']}</td>";
echo "<td class='datatable'>{$row['date']}</td>";
echo "<td><input type='checkbox' name='check[]' value='{$row['id']}'></td>";
echo "</tr>";
$no++;
}
?>
</tbody>
</table>
<?php
// Display pagination links
if ($total_pages > 1) {
echo "<div>";
if ($current_page > 1) {
echo "<a href='assign.php?page=".($current_page - 1)."'>Previous</a>";
}
for ($i = 1; $i <= $total_pages; $i++) {
if ($i == $current_page) {
echo "<span>$i</span>";
} else {
echo "<a href='opencalls.php?page=$i'>$i</a>";
}
}
echo "</div>";
}
?>
<button type="submit" class="pure-button pure-button-primary">Submit</button>
</form>