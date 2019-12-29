PHP Optimizing Query Further Slow MySQL Query

I have a slow query problem about 0.3 to 0.7 seconds in some cases. This is like Facebook news feed that contains user posts and page posts from people and pages you subscribed to or are following, user posts have no pageid, page posts have userid and pageid. The slow query seems to affect the pageposts(siteid) not the userposts(userid). It seems like the two instances in “left join sub” table are too much. All columns have indexes.

The no. 2 is the users ID.

The MySQL query looks something like this:

SELECT *, news.userid AS userid, news.time AS time, news.id AS id, news.siteid AS siteid, IFNULL(friends.id, 0) AS isfriend, IFNULL(admins.id, 0) AS isadmin FROM news LEFT JOIN subscribe AS sub ON sub.suidwho='2' and ((sub.suidto=news.userid and news.siteid=0) or (sub.siteid=news.siteid and not news.userid='0' and not news.siteid='0')) LEFT JOIN friends ON (friends.frs_req_id='2' or friends.frs_req_id=news.userid) and (friends.frs_id='2' or friends.frs_id=news.userid) AND friends.frs_approve='1' and news.siteid='0' LEFT JOIN admins ON admins.siteid=news.siteid and admins.userid='2' and not news.siteid='0' WHERE sub.id IS NOT NULL AND ((news.privacy_type<='2') or (news.privacy_type<='3' and (friends.id IS NOT NULL or admins.id IS NOT NULL))) group by news.id order by news.id DESC limit 10

EXPLAIN:

1 select_type: SIMPLE news type: index possible_keys: userid,siteid,privacy_type key: PRIMARY key_len: 4 ref: NULL rows: 1 Extra: Using where 1 select_type: SIMPLE sub type: ref possible_keys: PRIMARY,suidto,suidwho,siteid key:suidwho key_len: 4 ref: const rows: 1 Extra: Using index condition; Using where 1 select_type: SIMPLE friends type: ref possible_keys: frs_id,frs_req_id,frs_approve key:frs_approve key_len: 4 ref: const rows: 35 Extra: Using where 1 select_type: SIMPLE admins type: ref possible_keys: userid,siteid key: userid key_len: 4 ref: const rows: 1 Extra: Using where

Can anyone please help me to solve this problem or ask more info to solve this, or am I doing something wrong?

Thank you