PHP Notice: Undefined variable: help

I am working on some php code and came across two error messages that I can’t seem to figure out. I am new to php so this may be an easy fix but I am struggling. The two error messages that I am getting are:

Notice : Undefined variable: message in /opt/lampp/htdocs/ex_starts/ch10_ex1/date_tester.php on line 31

and

Notice : Undefined variable: due_date_message in /opt/lampp/htdocs/ex_starts/ch10_ex1/date_tester.php on line 54

They basically are the same error just on different lines. How can I go about fixing this issue.

The code for date_tester.php is

<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd"> <html xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml"> <head> <title>Date Tester</title> <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="main.css"/> </head> <body> <div id="content"> <h1>Date Tester</h1> <form action="." method="post"> <input type="hidden" name="action" value="process_data"/> <label>Invoice Date:</label> <input type="text" name="invoice_date" value="<?php echo htmlspecialchars($invoice_date_s); ?>"/> <br /> <label>Due Date:</label> <input type="text" name="due_date" value="<?php echo htmlspecialchars($due_date_s); ?>"/> <br /> <label> </label> <input type="submit" value="Submit" /> <br /> </form> <h2>Message:</h2> <?php if ($message != ''): ?> <p><?php echo $message; ?></p> <?php else : ?> <table cellspacing="5px"> <tr> <td>Invoice date:</td> <td><?php echo $invoice_date_f; ?></td> </tr> <tr> <td>Due date:</td> <td><?php echo $due_date_f; ?></td> </tr> <tr> <td>Current date:</td> <td><?php echo $current_date_f; ?></td> </tr> <tr> <td>Current time:</td> <td><?php echo $current_time_f; ?></td> </tr> <tr> <td>Due date message:</td> <td><?php echo $due_date_message ?></td> </tr> </table> <?php endif; ?> </div> </body> </html>

Any help to fix this issue is appreciated

Thanks.