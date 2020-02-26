PHP Notice: Undefined variable: help

I am working on some php code and came across two error messages that I can’t seem to figure out. I am new to php so this may be an easy fix but I am struggling. The two error messages that I am getting are:
Notice : Undefined variable: message in /opt/lampp/htdocs/ex_starts/ch10_ex1/date_tester.php on line 31
and
Notice : Undefined variable: due_date_message in /opt/lampp/htdocs/ex_starts/ch10_ex1/date_tester.php on line 54
They basically are the same error just on different lines. How can I go about fixing this issue.
The code for date_tester.php is
<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN"
"http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">
<html xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">
<head>
<title>Date Tester</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="main.css"/>
</head>
<body>
<div id="content">
<h1>Date Tester</h1>
<form action="." method="post">
<input type="hidden" name="action" value="process_data"/>
<label>Invoice Date:</label>
<input type="text" name="invoice_date"
value="<?php echo htmlspecialchars($invoice_date_s); ?>"/>
<br />
<label>Due Date:</label>
<input type="text" name="due_date"
value="<?php echo htmlspecialchars($due_date_s); ?>"/>
<br />
<label> </label>
<input type="submit" value="Submit" />
<br />
</form>
<h2>Message:</h2>
<?php if ($message != ''): ?>
<p><?php echo $message; ?></p>
<?php else : ?>
<table cellspacing="5px">
<tr>
<td>Invoice date:</td>
<td><?php echo $invoice_date_f; ?></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Due date:</td>
<td><?php echo $due_date_f; ?></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Current date:</td>
<td><?php echo $current_date_f; ?></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Current time:</td>
<td><?php echo $current_time_f; ?></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Due date message:</td>
<td><?php echo $due_date_message ?></td>
</tr>
</table>
<?php endif; ?>
</div>
</body>
</html>
Any help to fix this issue is appreciated
Thanks.