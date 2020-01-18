PHP not giving perfect output

In wordpress Im using function.php for achieving 1450 wordcount for free user using this script

//How to Set a Minimum Length for WordPress Posts function display_short_error_message($messages) { global $post; $content = $post->post_content; if (str_word_count($content) < 1500 ) { $error_message = 'Post Should be at Least 1500 Words'; add_settings_error('post_short_error', '', $error_message, 'error'); settings_errors( 'post_short_error' ); $post->post_status = 'draft'; wp_update_post($post); return; } return $messages; } add_action('post_updated_messages', 'display_short_error_message');

but the problemm is its it triggers error & action &mAKE PROST DRAFT

But i cant find decent customization like draft post,private post error display in professional form