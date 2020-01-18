PHP not giving perfect output

In wordpress Im using function.php for achieving 1450 wordcount for free user using this script
//How to Set a Minimum Length for WordPress Posts
function display_short_error_message($messages)
{
global $post;
$content = $post->post_content;
if (str_word_count($content) < 1500 ) {
$error_message = 'Post Should be at Least 1500 Words';
add_settings_error('post_short_error', '', $error_message, 'error');
settings_errors( 'post_short_error' );
$post->post_status = 'draft';
wp_update_post($post);
return;
}
return $messages;
}
add_action('post_updated_messages', 'display_short_error_message');
but the problemm is its it triggers error & action &mAKE PROST DRAFT
But i cant find decent customization like draft post,private post error display in professional form