Php namespace interface

It is up to you to explicitly require all the files needed including your interfaces. You also have an error in your product file.

# Source/ProductOne/Product1.php namespace Source\ProductOne; use Source\Contract\IContract; // *** Had the wrong namespace class Product1 implements IContract { public function someView() { } } # index.php require_once './Source/Contract/IContract.php'; require_once './Source/ProductOne/Product1.php'; $product = new \Source\ProductOne\Product1(); $product->someView();

There are variations. You could for example require the interface file from inside of whichever files implement the interface. But it quickly becomes a big mess.

If you want, I can post a very simple example of how to use the composer autoloader to eliminate the require statements. Really no reason not to use it.