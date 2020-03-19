Php mysqli prepared statement data for specific user session and ticket id

“Call … on bool” usually means that your previous statement has failed and returned “false” instead of returning a pointer to a query. So in this case, your prepare has failed, and $stmt contains the Boolean false value.

In your query, the first call to DATE_FORMAT has three parameters, and the second one has two - is that correct? I’ve never used DATE_FORMAT as far as I recall. A quick look at the doc suggests it only has two, so the third would probably be enough to stop the query working, leading to $stmt = false . You can test it easily in phpMyAdmin or similar.

On your line 163, the final value you pass in is in square-brackets as if it’s an array element, but you don’t specify an array name. Again, I don’t know if that matters.

My point about the parameters was based on me not using mysqli - I use PDO, and I use named placeholders. As far as I know (and I may be wrong, it’s happened before…) for each parameter that you supply in bind_param() you need a corresponding ? in your query. For example:

$q = $mysqli->prepare("select name, status from users where userid = ? and status = ? ";) $q->bind_param("ss", $id, $stat);