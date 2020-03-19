Php mysqli prepared statement data for specific user session and ticket id

I am trying to retrieve filenames that are stored in the database and the actual files stored on my ftp server in a folder and what I am trying to do is display a list of the filenames related to the ticket id and the specific user session but can’t work out how to do it, I am bit new to prepared statements (late to the party on this one I know). My current coding is below. I have been looking on google for examples and looking at php.net etc. but not getting any closed I think

<?php $mysqli = new mysqli("localhost", "username", "password", "dbname"); if ($mysqli->connect_errno) { echo "Failed to connect to MySQL: (" . $mysqli->connect_errno . ") " . $mysqli->connect_error; } ?> <?php $stmt = $mysqli->prepare("SELECT support_tickets.ticket_id, support_ticket_files.file_name, support_tickets.user_name FROM support_tickets INNER JOIN support_ticket_files ON support_tickets.user_name=support_ticket_files.user_name WHERE support_tickets.ticket_id = ? and support_tickets.user_name = '".$_SESSION['user_name']."'"); $stmt->bind_param("iss", $_POST['ticket_id']); $stmt->execute(); $stmt->store_result(); if($stmt->num_rows === 0) exit('No rows'); $stmt->bind_result($ticket_idRow, $filenameRow, $usernameRow); while($stmt->fetch()) { $ticket_ids[] = $ticket_idRow; $filename[] = $filenameRow; $username[] = $usernameRow; } var_export($ticket_ids); $stmt->close(); ?> <ul class="nav"> <li><a href="support-ticket-images/<?php echo $filename; ?>" class="noline" download="download"><?php echo $filename; ?></a></li> <?php $stmt->close(); ?> </ul>

That code just outputs no rows