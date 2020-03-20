Php mysqli prepared statement data for specific user session and ticket id

“Call … on bool” usually means that your previous statement has failed and returned “false” instead of returning a pointer to a query. So in this case, your
prepare has failed, and
$stmt contains the Boolean
false value.
In your query, the first call to
DATE_FORMAT has three parameters, and the second one has two - is that correct? I’ve never used
DATE_FORMAT as far as I recall. A quick look at the doc suggests it only has two, so the third would probably be enough to stop the query working, leading to
$stmt = false. You can test it easily in phpMyAdmin or similar.
On your line 163, the final value you pass in is in square-brackets as if it’s an array element, but you don’t specify an array name. Again, I don’t know if that matters.
My point about the parameters was based on me not using mysqli - I use PDO, and I use named placeholders. As far as I know (and I may be wrong, it’s happened before…) for each parameter that you supply in
bind_param() you need a corresponding ? in your query. For example:
$q = $mysqli->prepare("select name, status from users where userid = ? and status = ? ";)
$q->bind_param("ss", $id, $stat);
and as far as I see it, you only have the single ? parameter. Maybe
bind_param() ignores any excess ones.
bind_result is the function that is linked to how many columns you are retrieving, isn’t it?