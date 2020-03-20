Php mysqli prepared statement data for specific user session and ticket id

ianhaney1: ianhaney1: Warning : mysqli_stmt::bind_param(): Number of variables doesn’t match number of parameters in prepared statement in /home/itdonerightco/public_html/account/view-support-ticket.php on line 165

This is the error I was referring to. For a prepared statement, you need to pass in a variable (or a reference to a variable, really) for each placeholder in your query. A placeholder in mysqli is a ? symbol. In your query here:

$stmt = $mysqli->prepare("SELECT ticket_id, DATE_FORMAT(created_at,'%d/%m/%Y \at\ %H:%i') AS created_at, DATE_FORMAT(ticket_timestamp,'%d/%m/%Y %H:%i') AS ticket_timestamp, user_name FROM support_tickets WHERE ticket_id = ? AND user_name = ?");

you can see that you have two placeholders, for ticket_id and user_name selection, in your WHERE clause. In your bind_param() call, it needs to supply values for those two values, but you’re sending four values, so bind_param() throws a warning and does not execute. Thus, your bind_param() needs to read:

$stmt->bind_param("is", $ticket_id, $username);

and when you execute the query, those values will be passed in, whatever they are at the time of execution.

You don’t need to pass in created_at or ticket_timestamp because those are values that are coming out of your query, along with ticket_id and username - as you passed those last two values in, there’s no real need to retrieve them at all, since you already know what they are. You can test that by dropping the WHERE clause completely, not calling bind_param() at all, and executing the query. You will (if the query is valid) still get results.

ianhaney1: ianhaney1: Fatal error : Uncaught mysqli_sql_exception: No data supplied for parameters in prepared statement in /home/itdonerightco/public_html/account/view-support-ticket.php:166 Stack trace: #0 /home/itdonerightco/public_html/account/view-support-ticket.php(166): mysqli_stmt->execute() #1 {main} thrown in /home/itdonerightco/public_html/account/view-support-ticket.php on line 166

I believe this one is coming in because the first bind_param() didn’t execute, because you have the wrong number of parameters in it. This is one of the “follow-on” errors that @mabismad referred to - because you don’t check to see if the prepare() or the bind_param() worked, and just carry on to the next statement, you get cascading error messages. I think that if you fix the bind_param() mismatch issue, this one will go away too.

ianhaney1: ianhaney1: I’m struggling with this and might have to accept defeat soon as is getting bit too much for me to do I think, just seem to be ending up with more and more errors

I think it will drop into place if you persevere with it. The error message quantity isn’t necessarily indicative of having lots of errors, because perhaps one (in this case your bind_param() mistake) is causing the rest of them. Mainly what you’ve done is turn on error reporting, so you can now see them.

There are few things nicer than changing one line of code and seeing it remove a load of error messages.