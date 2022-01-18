PHP & MySQL Setting up database MySQL Workbench ERROR CODE 1046

Hello there. I’m following this book through for the third time (I’m a slow learner)., and have run into a little error.

I’m around page 99, where Kevin describes setting up a new schema (ijdb), and then a new table (joke), and then inserting some entries:

INSERT INTO joke (joketext, jokedate) VALUES ( "A programmer was found dead in the shower. The instructions read: lather, rinse, repeat.", "2017-06-01")

this produces an error for me Error Code: 1046. No database selected

I’ve done some searching in these forums and if I do the following

USE ijdb; INSERT INTO joke (joketext, jokedate) VALUES ( "A programmer was found dead in the shower. The instructions read: lather, rinse, repeat.", "2017-06-01")

or

INSERT INTO ijdb.joke (joketext, jokedate) VALUES ( "A programmer was found dead in the shower. The instructions read: lather, rinse, repeat.", "2017-06-01")

Then both work.

So I’m wondering firstly why it is necessary for me to explicitly select the database but it wasn’t for Kevin?

And secondly, will I have to follow this procedure when connecting via PHP later in the book?