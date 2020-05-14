PHP Mysql query getting total from 2 columns

I create a post just now but cannot seem to find it to add to it. Anyhow, I have 2 tables, I need to multiply qty from the one table to the mass from the other to get a total, which I have achieved with this code:
$sql_total_mass = "
SELECT jobs_assembly.assemble_qty, jobs.mass,
(jobs_assembly.assemble_qty * jobs.mass) AS 'sum'
FROM jobs_assembly
LEFT JOIN jobs on jobs_assembly.jobs_id = jobs.id
LEFT JOIN job_names ON jobs.job_names_id = job_names.job_id
WHERE jobs_assembly.assemble_date = '$link_date'
ORDER BY job_names.job_name, jobs.assembly
";
$result_total_mass = mysqli_query($conn, $sql_total_mass);
if (mysqli_num_rows($result_total_mass) > 0) {
while($row_total_mass = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result_total_mass)) {
echo $row_total_mass['sum'].'<br />';
} //while
} //if
Now I need to take all these totals and make a grand total. So basically add all the results from $row_total_mass[‘sum’] together and show it.