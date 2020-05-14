PHP Mysql query getting total from 2 columns

I create a post just now but cannot seem to find it to add to it. Anyhow, I have 2 tables, I need to multiply qty from the one table to the mass from the other to get a total, which I have achieved with this code:

$sql_total_mass = " SELECT jobs_assembly.assemble_qty, jobs.mass, (jobs_assembly.assemble_qty * jobs.mass) AS 'sum' FROM jobs_assembly LEFT JOIN jobs on jobs_assembly.jobs_id = jobs.id LEFT JOIN job_names ON jobs.job_names_id = job_names.job_id WHERE jobs_assembly.assemble_date = '$link_date' ORDER BY job_names.job_name, jobs.assembly "; $result_total_mass = mysqli_query($conn, $sql_total_mass); if (mysqli_num_rows($result_total_mass) > 0) { while($row_total_mass = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result_total_mass)) { echo $row_total_mass['sum'].'<br />'; } //while } //if

Now I need to take all these totals and make a grand total. So basically add all the results from $row_total_mass[‘sum’] together and show it.