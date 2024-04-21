Php mysql passing variable by reference

I thought I could do this but the errors tell me otherwise.

Trying to do multiple queries through a loop using reference.

for ($i = 1; $i < 7; $i++) { $query&$i = "SELECT draw_date, picknum0&$i from ".$table_name2." order by draw_id desc limit 20;"; $result&$i = mysqli_query($link, $query&$i) or die ("Error in query: $query&$i. <br />" . mysqli_error($link) ."<br />"); $numrows&$i = mysqli_num_rows($result&$i); $row&$i = mysqli_fetch_array($result&$i); } // End for for ($i = 1; $i < 7; $i++) { echo "row&$i"."<br />"; echo "<pre>"; print_r($row&$i); echo "</pre>"; } // End for

The error is in the first query, Undefined variable: query and A non-numeric value encountered

Is there a mistake here or can it be done differently?