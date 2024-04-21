Php mysql passing variable by reference

peterb
1
I thought I could do this but the errors tell me otherwise.
Trying to do multiple queries through a loop using reference.
for ($i = 1; $i < 7; $i++) {
$query&$i = "SELECT draw_date, picknum0&$i from ".$table_name2." order by draw_id desc limit 20;";
$result&$i = mysqli_query($link, $query&$i) or die ("Error in query: $query&$i. <br />" . mysqli_error($link) ."<br />");
$numrows&$i = mysqli_num_rows($result&$i);
$row&$i = mysqli_fetch_array($result&$i);
} // End for
for ($i = 1; $i < 7; $i++) {
echo "row&$i"."<br />";
echo "<pre>"; print_r($row&$i); echo "</pre>";
} // End for
The error is in the first query, Undefined variable: query and A non-numeric value encountered
Is there a mistake here or can it be done differently?
use an array instead of what you’re trying to do? Better yet, do it in one query and use array functions to handle it.
$query = "SELECT draw_date, picknum01, picknum02, picknum03, picknum04, picknum05, picknum06, picknum07 from ".$table_name2." order by draw_id desc limit 20;";
$result = mysqli_query($link, $query) or die ("Error in query: $query. <br />" . mysqli_error($link) ."<br />");
$numrows = mysqli_num_rows($result);
$row = mysqli_fetch_all($result,MYSQLI_ASSOC);
for ($i = 1; $i < 7; $i++) {
echo "row$i"."<br />";
echo "<pre>"; print_r(array_column($row,"picknum0".$i); echo "</pre>";
}
(It’s been a while since I used mysqli instead of PDO… so forgive the edits as i try to remember the foibles of the library :P)
Hi,
You have several problems here:
- You use the $query variable without initializing it
- You use string concatenation with an integer ($i)
(you should use an array instead of concatenation)
- You send 6 SELECT queries to the database, but you can fetch everything with a single query, that would be a lot more efficient
- Mysqli is outdated and less secured than PDO, you really should use PDO instead.
(for your information, I recently released this PDO database abstraction layer on Github)
Here’s a sample code without PDO to answer your question:
$query = "SELECT draw_date, picknum1, picknum2, picknum3, picknum4, picknum5, picknum6
FROM " . $table_name2 . "
ORDER BY draw_id DESC
LIMIT 20";
$stmt = mysqli_prepare($link, $query);
if (!$stmt) {
echo "Error preparing query: " . mysqli_error($link) . PHP_EOL;
exit;
}
$result = mysqli_execute($stmt);
if (!$result) {
echo "Error executing query: " . mysqli_error($link) . PHP_EOL;
exit;
}
// Fetch all results at once
$rows = mysqli_fetch_all(MYSQLI_ASSOC, $result);
// Close resources
mysqli_free_result($result);
mysqli_stmt_close($stmt);
mysqli_close($link);
if ($rows) {
foreach ($rows as $i => $row) {
echo "**Row " . ($i + 1) . "**" . PHP_EOL;
echo "<pre>";
print_r($row);
echo "</pre>";
}
} else {
echo "No data found in the last 20 drawings." . PHP_EOL;
}