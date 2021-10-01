PHP & MySQL Novice to Ninja Chapter 2 include failed to open because the directory does not exist

I have been working my way through PHP & My SQL: Novice to Ninja 6th edition. I have had a few hiccups but have managed to work things out until the end of chapter 2 Many Templates, One Controller. When I set up the files as directed and go to http://192.168.10.10/index.php instead of a form asking me for my name I receive these messages:

Warning : include(/home/vagrant/Code/Project/public/…/templates/form.html.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory in /home/vagrant/Code/Project/public/index.php on line 3

Warning : include(): Failed opening ‘/home/vagrant/Code/Project/public/…/templates/form.html.php’ for inclusion (include_path=’.:/usr/share/php’) in /home/vagrant/Code/Project/public/index.php on line 3

What do I do to fix this?

Help is greatly appreciated.