Php mysql novice to ninja, authentication class

I keep getting this error message when I try to log in my project:

“Trying to get property ‘password’ of non-object in /home/vagrant/Code/Project/classes/Loo/Authentication.php on line 19”

It is from this function:

public function login($username, $password) { $user = $this->users->find($this->usernameColumn, strtolower($username)); if (!empty($user) && password_verify($password, $user.....//

everything else works fine… i have starred at for hours… everything looks as it should…

i really hope someone can help… $password stores $_POST[‘password’] from login form… when the function is called from Login.php…

public function processLogin() {

if ($this->authentication->login($_POST[‘email’], $_POST[‘password’])) {

header(‘location: /login/success’);

}… // $_POST is set… i tried to echo it…